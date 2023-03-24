For the third road game in four nights, the Pinecrest girls soccer team remained undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a 2-0 win over Lee County Thursday.
Pinecrest (5-4, 3-0 Sandhills) came out firing, scoring four minutes into the game. Senior Abby Pittman netted the goal. Pinecrest had many goal scoring opportunities in the first half, but just couldn't find the back on the net for the second goal.
Pinecrest’s defense, made up of freshman Addison Nordgren, sophomores Anna Depenbrock, Samantha Nickel and Amelia Millard, and junior Gracie Reyes, protected senior goalkeeper Kassidy Woodard to lock down the Lee County attack. It was Lee County's first game without scoring a goal this season.
Late in the second half freshman Valentina Baccinelli scored the team's second goal.
Pinecrest will finally be back at home on the new turf field for two games this coming week. Starting with Scotland on Tuesday, and Jack Britt Wednesday.
In other action, Union Pines softball was defeated by Richmond on the road, 13-10, Thursday.
The Vikings scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but the Raiders were able to separate themselves in the middle inning.
The Vikings play at Southern Lee Friday.
Mustangs Take Second In Golf Match
The North Moore boys golf team finished second in a Mid-Carolina Conference match at Beacon Ridge this week.
Seaforth came in first with a team total of 146, and North Moore came in second with a total of 175 strokes.
Brady Preslar shot a 41 to lead the Mustangs, J.J. Doutt shot a 42 and Mason Garner had a 43 in the match.
Seaforth's Griffin Ching was the medalist with a nine-hole score of 34.