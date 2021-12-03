Visiting Purnell Swett did its best to keep the Pinecrest boys basketball team from getting a comfortable margin for most of the second half.
As time winded down in the fourth quarter, the seasoned seniors on the Patriots roster made the plays needed to help secure the 67-49 win at home Friday to close out two wins this week.
“We increased our intensity. The first half it was slacking. We weren’t talking on defense,” Pinecrest senior guard Christian Freeman said.
Pinecrest (2-1) had its lead trimmed to 50-42 with less than seven minutes to go in the game, and the rest of the way, Purnell Swett was limited to a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw over the final 5 ½ minutes of the game.
“We got back to our basics: playing good helpside defense, contesting every shot and boxing out,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “We weren’t doing that. That’s why they were able to get those shots.”
The senior guard duo of Freeman and J.J. Goins made plays on both ends of the floor, but perhaps most importantly with their ball security to facilitate the offense to close the game on an 11-3 run.
Following a Chandler McNeill 3-pointer with 5:30 left in the game that put the Rams (1-2) down nine points, Goins had a made bucket on a back-door cut off a pass from Freeman. The next play down the floor, Freeman stepped in to take a charge.
“We upped the tempo and got after it there in the second half,” Goins said. “We just had to get a hand up and we were there every time.”
McNeill hit his second trey of the period to cut the lead to 58-49 with 2:15 left in the game, but the final nine points went the Patriots way. Along with the defense locking down down the stretch for Pinecrest, Parrish saw his team rebound better to limit Purnell Swett’s chances.
“We have to rebound. It’s going to take everybody boxing out every single time,” he said. “I like to see teams get one shot. If they get second and third chances, we are going to be in trouble.”
Earlier in the game, the contest turned into a 3-point shootout with both sides trading made 3-pointers in the second quarter. An 11-6 lead for the Patriots entering the period was tied up at 14-all as both sides traded baskets from distance. Senior Thomas Mandell hit three from behind the arc, and outdueled one made 3-pointer each from Purnell Swett’s Josiah Brooks and Ethan Brewington.
After the score was tied at 17-all, Pinecrest closed the second half on a 17-1 run.
Mandell had 11 points for Pinecrest and Colby Wallace led the team in scoring for the second straight game with 15 points. Senior Nehemiah Thomas had 10 points.
Goins had nine points and Freeman added eight.
“We had to get everybody together and everybody on the same plan,” Goins said. “We were out of order just trying to get shots up.”
Purnell Swett’s Garyen Maynor had 14 points, Ethan Brewington added 13 and McNeill finished with 11 points.
Pinecrest hosts the defending 4A state champions Millbrook Tuesday.
Shorthanded Rams Top Pinecrest
Six players dressed out for the Purnell Swett girls basketball team Friday with many players in COVID-19 quarantine, but the Rams that took on Pinecrest showed no fear against a team with a roster more than double the number of players on the other sideline.
Running out to a huge lead in the first quarter, and being more efficient on offense, Purnell Swett claimed a 53-38 win.
“Not taking anything away from Purnell Swett, they are a good team with five, six or 13 girls, but I feel like we didn’t come to play. It was a lack of execution,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “I know our ladies and I don’t think we came to play tonight.”
Purnell Swett (4-0) jumped out to an early 8-0 lead and pushed it out to 13-2 on a Natalie Evington 3-pointer.
Pinecrest answered over the final minutes of the first quarter and early into the second stanza. Ava Depenbrock hit a shot to beat the first quarter buzzer and then scored early in the second quarter as Pinecrest cut the lead to 16-13.
Kylie Chavis and the outnumbered Rams answered by scoring 17 of the next 18 points on the scoreboard to take a 33-17 lead late in the second quarter and a 15-point lead into intermission.
Pinecrest’s offense was able to move the ball to set up open looks, but the rim was unkind on most of the attempts as the Patriots had 12 made field goals in the game.
“We have to figure out what kind of team we want to be. Not taking anything away from the girls, it happens. They still continued to play hard,” Cole said. “We have to find our identity and keep our identity.”
Pinecrest’s Emmie Modlin finished with 12 points, eight of which came at the free-throw line. Senior Aniyah Jackson had eight points.
Chavis scored 14 points for the Rams, and Nyla Mitchell and Niyah Locklear each had 13 points.
The Patriots play at O’Neal Monday.
Mustangs Rebound at Gray Stone
An 18-point fourth quarter helped the North Moore boys basketball team to a 51-29 win on the road at Gray Stone Day School Friday.
Javory Wall helped lead the fourth-quarter scoring barrage with eight of his team-high 11 points coming in the final eight minutes of the game. Ashton Monroe and Logan Ritter had eight points apiece for the Mustangs (2-1) as well.
In the girls game, Gray Stone Day won 39-18 over the Mustangs.
North Moore hosts Jordan-Matthew Monday.
