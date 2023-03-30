The Pinecrest Patriots girls soccer team defeated the Jack Britt Buccaneers Wednesday night at home in non-conference action by a 3-2 score, after the Patriots broke free scoring twice in the second half.
The Patriots (7-4) struck first in the second minute on a goal by Jayden Lamielle off an assist from Anna Depenbrock to make it a 1-0 lead early. That lead didn’t last long as the Buccaneers (8-3) tied the game on a goal from Maddison Jones in the fifth minute. Both sides would go into the half knotted at 1-1.
“We had to keep our heads up. When we scored on teams a lot of times we get anxious, and if we can keep our composure and play the feet and play our game, we can hold them to the half,” Depenbrock said. “Then use the halftime to reset and get back into our groove and that’s what we did.”
The teams faced off last week, with Pinecrest recording a 2-1 win in Fayetteville.
“Jack Britt is a good team. They’re physical and aggressive. We scored two to five minutes into the match, and then we made one defensive mistake and that was their only opportunity the whole first half. Our possession was there, but my defense, we’ve got a great back system with Anna Depenbrock leading there in the back. It was a good fight by our team tonight,” Pinecrest girls soccer coach Tyler Herbst said. “Were still getting used to the turf. There’s lots of slipping going on, and it’s our only second game out here. We’ve got to be a little bit more on our toes and not so flat, but some good stuff tonight against a good team.”
The Patriots took the lead to start the second half in the 55th minute on a goal by Kamden Lewis on another assist from Depenbrock to make it 2-1. The Patriots then made it 3-1 when Sarah Kennedy knocked one in from the left wing off an assist from Abby Pittman. The Buccaneers made it a one-goal game with less than 15 minutes to go on a goal from Elizabeth Abernathy. The Patriots were able to hold off the comeback for the win.
“The talk at halftime was, ‘Hey relax, let's possess, let's play to feet and pick our heads up. Let’s release quicker, and release our passes quicker, our crosses quicker, and our shots quicker.’ We were waiting a little bit too long to release the ball,” Herbst said.
Practicing and playing the entire season on natural grass playing surfaces, the Patriots are still looking to get a feel for their footing on the new surface.
“It’s going to take a good few games. We got two in this week, and our next one is against Union Pines April 12th, so that’s a big one,” Herbst said. “We’ll train out here a few more times. We're going into spring break after this week, so we’ll get a couple sessions out here. It’s taking some time, the ball moves faster and bounces higher. The focus is to play to feet more often.”
The Patriots will travel to Hoke County for a conference matchup Friday night.
Vikings Hold Off Willow Spring
A balanced scoring effort helped the Union Pines girls lacrosse team to a 15-13 road non-conference win over Willow Spring.
Leading the offense was junior Janie Spicer with five goals, sophomore Arianna Cline with four goals and sophomore Addison Volitis with three goals.
Volitis had two assists, and Spicer controlled 12 draw for the Vikings (7-3).
Izzy Bonillo had seven saves in goal.
Mustangs Rebound With Two Wins
The North Moore baseball team rebounded from back-to-back losses with two lopsided wins over Cummings at home Wednesday.
The Mustangs won the first game, 20-1, and then posted a 21-0 shutout in the second game, both in three innings.
North Moore posted 10 runs in the two innings it came to the plate in the first game.
Ethan Dunlap had four RBIs in the first game. Dunlap, Elliott Furr, Dawson Futrell and Dalton Massey each had two hits for the Mustangs in the first win.
Will Kennedy struck out five batters and held the Cavaliers to no hits in the first game.
In the second game, Massey struck out all nine batters in the win, and allowed one hit. At the plate, he drove home five runs on a pair of doubles.
Furr, Dunlap, Gabe Purvis and Bradley Mauldin each had two RBIs in the win.
North Moore hosts Montgomery Central Thursday night.