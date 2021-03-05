In a tale of two halves at Union Pines on Thursday, the visiting Pinecrest girls lacrosse team saw the second half bring a better flow to the offense with eight goals coming after halftime. Union Pines played its best half of the program’s short two-year history as the Patriots claimed a 12-3 win in the regular season finale.
Pinecrest (5-3) struck quickly in the second half to sweep the regular season series between the two schools.
Two goals from sophomore Ruby Vesely in the first 10 minutes of the second half led to a 7-2 lead for the Patriots.
“They played more together. I think in the first part we played real rusty and we were just trying to find our way,” Pinecrest coach Cameron Vestermark said. “The second half, the girls just started playing as a unit and it showed. We started stopping them on defense and it translated to better offensive chances.”
A pair of goals from junior Haley Adamo and one from junior Brielyn Wilson pushed the Pinecrest advantage out to 10-2.
Vestermark credited the play of the midfielders in the second half as one of the reasons the smoother offense flow came about.
“That dynamic I think allows for more people to score,” Vestermark said. “With our middies they are just powerful from the top and it just opens up the other girls up down in the attack zone.”
Union Pines (3-4) coach Tim Ripley said that the opening half was a complete showing from his team.
“For the first time we saw that we can hang with any of the teams in our conference. That was the first time we had ever played at that high of a level,” Ripley said. “They shut down everybody that they needed to, they worked together as a team and they spread the ball around properly.”
The Vikings tied the game up at 1-all with 20 minutes to go in the first half and both teams were locked in a stalemate until Pinecrest junior Kylie Harris scored back-to-back goals to put the Patriots up 3-1.
Union Pines goalkeeper Azilee Moses withstood several Pinecrest scoring chances in the first half to help keep the score tight.
“She was on fire tonight,” Ripley said. “She’s been playing goalie for the better part of seven years, maybe even a little longer than that. I can put her anywhere on the field. She was super aggressive and she was stuffing a lot of great shots tonight.”
Union Pines’ Shania Jones scored the first goal of the match, a second goal came off a scrum near the crease that found the ball crossing into the goal and Gabby Wood scored the third goal with less than three minutes to go in the match.
Other Pinecrest goals came from Libby Snotherly, Genesis Lutsky, Kat Monk, Ava Younts, Mya Hausauer and Chloe Baker.
In earlier action this week, Pinecrest lost to undefeated Terry Sanford 17-11 on Tuesday.
Union Pines defeated Jack Britt 11-3 on Wednesday, led by four goals scored by Jones.
Pinecrest Soccer Tops Scotland, Seventy-First
The Pinecrest boys soccer team played the equivalent of a whole soccer match with its two contests on Wednesday and Thursday. With a 9-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday and a 10-1 triumph over Seventy-First on Thursday, both games were called at halftime.
In the win over the Falcons that improved the Patriots to 11-0 on the year, Mike Brion and Cole Bluhm each recorded a hat trick with three goals apiece. Gerald Ofosu scored twice and Max Hildebrand and Gilberto Malagon each added a goal each.
Against the Scots, Nick Vences scored three goals, and fellow senior Johnny Grgurevic had a pair of goals.
Ofosu, Eric Sabiston, Landon McMinimy and Matty Mueller each added a goal.
Pinecrest hosts Jack Britt on Monday.
Vikings Soccer Falls at Southern Lee
Southern Lee handed the Union Pines boys soccer team its second loss in as many weeks on Wednesday on the road.
Union Pines (5-3-1) fell behind 3-0 before its lone goal came on a David Garcia goal off an assist from Jordan Carr.
The Vikings travel to Triton on Monday looking to stay in the running for the wild card possibility from the Tri-County Conference.
Fuquay-Varina Locks Up Conference Title over Pinecrest
In the game that had been on the minds of the Pinecrest boys soccer team since it lost the season opener to Fuquay-Varina, the rematch went similarly as the first meeting, with the Bengals claiming a 10-8 win to claim the conference title.
Fuquay-Varina scored four goals in the third quarter to defeat the Patriots (8-2) in the final regular season game for Pinecrest after home games against Holly Springs and Apex were washed off the schedule.
Logan Laton scored four goals in the loss for Pinecrest. Weston Thomson had a goal and two assists and two assists came from Gavin Laton. Harrison Vesely, Ben Wolfe and Emilio Najm each scored a goal as well.
On defense, Tyler Steele and Deacon Medwick each snagged a pair of interceptions.