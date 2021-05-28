With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the Pinecrest baseball team took a lesson used by those who defend the country as inspiration ahead of its matchup Thursday at Scotland.
Assistant coach Chuck Perry, a veteran himself, talked about what similarities the military has working together like players on a sports team. Playing for their teammates, Pinecrest scored early, like it did in the matchup between the teams on Tuesday, but was able to follow it up with runs in each of the first four innings of a 12-3 road win to take control of first place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
“We talked to them about how that applies to our team,” Hewitt said of Perry’s pregame speech. “Coach just related it to our team and talked about how everybody together is so much stronger than one man like R.J. (Sales) going out or Ryder (Douglas) going out.”
The strength for the Patriots (9-1, 7-1 Sandhills) was in its numbers as all through the lineup, Pinecrest got a lift at the plate, and three pitchers limited the Scots (7-3, 6-2) on offense.
“We just challenged them right before we went out, ‘hey, you’re not playing for your school tonight, you’re playing for the guy beside you. Go get it for the guy beside you,’” Hewitt said.
Scoring five runs in the top of the first and tacking on three runs in the second inning and two runs in the third, the Patriots were able to take Scotland out of the game emotionally with a 10-2 lead after 2 ½ innings.
“It was great. We were just putting balls in play and doing the right things,” Douglas said. “We jumped on them early, which is always great against a pretty good team. It kind of knocks them down a little bit.”
The junior designated hitter went 3-for-3 at the plate for Pinecrest, with four RBIs in the first two innings.
Much like the previous meeting between the teams, Pinecrest rallied for runs with two outs. Douglas’ single with the bases loaded through the left side of the infield made it 4-0, and was followed up by a J.D. Scarborough RBI single. Catcher Jackson Kuhn hit a two-run double to make it 2-0 earlier in the frame.
The five runs forced the Scots to take starter Jackson Sellers off the mound after ⅔ of an inning of work.
Douglas followed up with a two-run double in the second inning to make it 8-2 after Aidan Nix scored Cam Bunker on a squeeze play.
“I brought him into the office and talked to him, challenged him and he stepped up,” Hewitt said to Douglas.
The two runs that scored in the third inning came off Scotland miscues when a wild pitch allowed a Patriot runner to cross and Colby Wallace scored on a failed pick-off attempt that sailed to the outfield while he was on second base.
With the lead heavily in Pinecrest’s favor, the pitching settled in after allowing two runs in the first inning. The senior pitched the first three innings, and was followed by Douglas before Skyler Mathis pitched the seventh.
“Our pitchers weren’t necessarily sharp tonight, but you’re coming off a very emotional game on Tuesday,” Hewitt said. “We said at the beginning of the game we wanted to score early and often and we did.”
Douglas came on to pitch the inning after Sellers scored the Scots’ final run of the night in the third on a passed ball.
“I didn’t have my curveball tonight, but I really battled with the splitter and it worked out good tonight,” Douglas said. “The fastball played off that and I had a good night with three zeros out there.”
Sales added an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth as both offenses went quiet from there on out.
Pinecrest has a pair of games against Jack Britt and Hoke County to close out the regular season, the bottom two teams in the conference.
“We’re definitely going to play hard those games and try to get the runs up and the innings in and try to look forward to the playoffs this year,” Douglas said.
Vikings Stay Perfect in Win Over Cavs
Scoring six runs in the first two innings, the Union Pines baseball team gave early run support for starter Chance Purvis, who’s pitching held Southern Lee at bay in a 9-3 Tri-County Conference win on the road Thursday.
Purvis allowed three hits and struck out eight for the Vikings (10-0, 6-0 Tri-County) to distance themselves from Southern Lee, who entered the game in second place. Purvis also helped his cause at the plate with three RBIs on two hits.
Bryson Horney had two hits and two RBIs, one of the hits came on a triple. Finley Spicer drove in a run and had a hit, and Hudson Fette had an RBI.
The teams meet again on Friday in Cameron.
Union Pines Tennis Improves to 3-0
In sweeping the doubles matches on the road at Harnett Central, the Union Pines girls tennis team claimed an 8-1 win Wednesday.
Eleanor Slyman won her 80th career match for Union Pines (3-0) and Lily Slyman her first in the match.
Eleanor and Becca Cameron earned the 8-2 win in No. 3 doubles. Lily won 8-5 in No. 2 singles and teamed up with Tyne Ross for a 9-7 win in No. 1 doubles.
Ross won her No. 3 singles match, 8-1.
In No. 2 doubles, River Britt and Abby Robertson claimed an 8-2 win. Britt won 8-1 in No. 1 singles. McKayla Kirk won 9-7 in No. 6 singles.
The Vikings travel to Lee County for a doubleheader on Tuesday.