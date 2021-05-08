Behind a pair of goals from sophomore Savannah Dunahay in the first half, the Pinecrest girls soccer team advanced to its third straight N.C. High School Athletic Association East regional final match after a 2-0 win on Friday at Ashley.
The Patriots (17-0) will host Hoggard on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the state championship match scheduled for Saturday in Greensboro at Grimsley High School.
The shutout continues a season-long blank sheet for Pinecrest, and the second half of the win over Ashley marked the third straight playoff game the Patriots collected all its scoring in the first half.
Hoggard and Pinecrest in recent years have been competitive, and neither team has come away with a win. The teams have recorded draws in three matchups dating back to 2015.
Vikings Shutout By Nighthawks
Minutes after the final horn sounded marking the end of the third-round playoff match and the end of the 2021 girls soccer season for Union Pines, the Vikings circled together with laughs and tears as they traded memories and went over cleanup duties for the field one last time.
It was a prime example of the chemistry this season’s team had, built around a core group of seniors that were relentless until the clock ran out in the 4-0 loss to Northern Guilford.
“They’ve really worked hard together. We had a senior moment where we were talking to some of them that will be a positive experience that they will have the rest of their lives,” Union Pines coach James Horwath said.
“This is probably the best team we’ve had, but we ran into a buzzsaw tonight.”
Eight Union Pines seniors in total played their final high school girls soccer game on Friday.
Even after taking a tumble on a hard hit and having to be helped up to walk off the field in the closing minutes of the game, Union Pines (15-1) senior defender Sage Doughetry showcased her leadership one more time when she went back into the contest for a few more minutes with her teammates.
“She’s a leader. That’s why she was the main team captain,” Horwath said. “She was the vocal leader, she was the emotional leader. It’s heartbreaking.”
Three of the goals came in the first half for Northern Guilford. Taylor Malloy scored the first goal in the seventh minute, and the second and third goals came six minutes apart late in the half when a Nicole Auger strike found the back of the net followed by an Emma Soucy goal off a pass from Rachel Fry.
Fry was a cornerstone of the defense that gave the Union Pines offense fits, and gave the Vikings their first shutout on offense since a matchup against Chapel Hill before the 2020 season was cut short.
“They had a lot of speed. Even in the second half we were playing better and we were still pressed to the back. It’s a very good team that is well organized,” Horwath said.
“We’re a very good team. They were just a step better than us.
“I think one of the things that really made things difficult was they have a really good one-touch passing regime. It was really hard to keep up with them.”
Pinecrest’s Wallace The Hero Again Versus Richmond
Two days after pitching a no-hitter against Richmond in the first game of the series, Pinecrest sophomore Colby Wallace was the hero again against the Raiders as his base hit to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Pinecrest a 5-4 win Friday at home.
“That’s two walkoffs in two years. He’s a young sophomore and he had the walkoff on March 13 (2020) against West Stanly,” coach Jeff Hewitt said. “He’s just a gamer. He loves to play the game.
“One of the things that we learned tonight and was telling the team is that teams in this league don’t lay down.”
Wallace had three hits in the game, and was intentionally walked in his other at-bat of the night. His final hit came in the bottom of the seventh after Richmond (0-4) tied the score against Pinecrest (4-0) in the top half of the inning. R.J. Sales scored on the Wallace base hit to win the game.
To set up that walk-off, Pinecrest’s defense turned a double play with the bases loaded and one out to keep the Raiders from taking a lead late.
“The play of the game to me though was the double play. I can’t tell you how many times we work on those feeds at second base,” Hewitt said.
“What I liked about it was the atmosphere in this dugout was, ‘OK, let’s do it again.’ They don’t quit.”
Sales also was a valuable piece in the win for Pinecrest with four hits at the plate, and two runs scored. He pitched the first 6 ⅓ innings, and allowed three hits with 13 strikeouts.
Cam Bunker drove in two runs on his two hits and J.D. Scarborough, batting in the No. 9 spot, hit a solo homer in his first at-bat.
Pinecrest plays at Purnell Swett on Tuesday.
Vikings Early Starts Leads To Win
All six runs the Union Pines baseball team scored in Friday’s home nonconference win against North Davidson Friday came in the first three innings of the 6-1 victory.
Most of the runs for the Vikings (4-0) came via the long ball as the offense continued to use power at the plate. Senior Bryson Horney hit his third home run of the young season and Ethan McKay and Hudson Fette also had homers. Fette drove in a team-high two runs in the win with his two hits, and McKay drove in three runs.
Chance Purvis struck out 11 batters in his 5 ⅓ innings of work, while allowing six hits.
Union Pines opens Tri-County Conference play against Harnett Central at home Tuesday.