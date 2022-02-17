A scoring lift off the bench is always needed for most basketball teams. When the starters’ energy levels are running low, a fresh set of legs to continue the momentum the starters established is always the goal when the coach substitutes a player in.
The perfect example of that came in the second quarter for the Pinecrest girls basketball team taking on Scotland in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at home Wednesday night when junior guard Anna Apke provided a scoring lift in a 54-33 win.
“I think we have great chemistry and know to look for each other so we can get the open shot,” Apke said of the team’s guard play.
The win sends the Patriots into the championship game of the tournament Friday at Richmond.
The Raiders defeated Pinecrest in overtime in the first meeting of the season and then rallied in the fourth quarter for a seven-point win last month.
“We have to continue to communicate on defense and just play our game,” senior guard Brittney Sparrow said. “We’re a great team. We’ve got this and this is a last chance to leave our hearts on the court.”
Guard play has been a driving force for the Patriots (18-5) this season, and a couple made shots early built up Apke’s confidence when she came off the bench.
“You start making some and you just get really confident in your shot,” Apke said. “When you’re open, you’ve just gotta keep shooting. A shooter’s got to shoot.”
Pinecrest took a 15-9 lead into the second quarter and Apke took over midway through the period to help push the lead out to 15 points at halftime.
“She’s a shooter and she comes in shooting at the right time,” Sparrow said of Apke. “When we need to go up, she’s shooting.”
During a four-and-a-half-minute stretch in the second quarter, she scored 11 of the team’s 13 points.
Apke finished with 14 points.
“We’ve talked about that all year. When you don’t start the game and you come off the bench, you have to produce,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “It was good to see the ones coming off the bench to step out and produce like they did.”
With a 15-point cushion heading into the second half, it was the scoring of Sparrow that helped the Patriots retain the lead in response to Scotland (14-8) buckets. With a 3-pointer and a pair of three-point plays converted in the third, Sparrow scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the period.
“The other team was talking like, ‘You can’t guard me. You can’t guard me,’ and that fueled me up,” Sparrow said. “That definitely helped. It was emotional.”
Sparrow’s role as the team’s point guard allows her to play both a distributor and scorer when the time is right, Apke said.
“She’s great at trying to find the open pass, but she’s also not scared to shoot it,” Apke said. “She’s a really selfless player, but she also knows when it's her time to shine and take over.”
Fellow guard Aniyah Jackson chipped in six points for the Patriots.
Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard had 10 points to lead Scotland.
Richmond Swats Vikings’ Upset Bid
The Union Pines girls basketball team was defeated in the semifinal round of Sandhills Athletic conference by the Richmond Raiders Wednesday. It was close from the start, but a fast start and a star-studded performance by Richmond freshman guard Jamiya Lindsey helped the Raiders roll past the Vikings in the second half, as they took home the 72-54 victory.
Both the Vikings (14-11) and the Raiders (19-4) were in a battle with each other early in the first as each team traded basket for basket, with the Vikings coming out with a lead 14-11 to begin the second quarter. Both teams went quiet in the first five minutes of the second quarter as the Vikings continued to hold on to their lead, but a late run by the Raiders in the last minute and a half of the first half tied the game at 25-all to go into halftime.
Lindsey and the Raiders came out in the second half swinging as they caught momentum pushing the lead out to as many as 10 points in the third. Richmond scored 47 points in the second half to advance to the championship game with the win.
“We had heart and we continued to fight, and we’ve done that all year and were not going to give up. We played a good first half and they came out the second half with an increased intensity level and ours just stayed the same,” Union Pines coach Annissa Little said on the loss. “The third quarter was really the deciding factor when they pushed ahead no matter what we did. I think we played well, we just weren't as effective in the third quarter and the rest of the second half. They played like the No. 1 team that they are.”
Aaliyah Balser led the way for the Vikings finishing with 30 points and six rebounds. Sara Adams followed behind with 14 points and six rebounds and Megan McCaskill contributed with seven rebounds.
Lindsey finished with a career-high 45 points for the Raiders.
With a loss to Pinecrest, Scotland will face Union Pines Thursday night at Lee County High School in a tiebreaker game to decide the top 3A seed from the Sandhills Athletic Conference for next week’s state playoffs.
“We have to have short-term memory and turn around and play tomorrow, we just have to focus on playing four quarters and playing intense and through adversity and tonight we did not do that,” Little said.
Richmond advances to the Sandhills Athletics Conference championship Friday night against Pinecrest at home.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com. Zack Ciboth contributed to this report.