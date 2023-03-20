The Pinecrest girls soccer team rebounded from several non-conference losses to defeat Richmond by a 3-0 score on the road Friday night.
Two minutes into the match, junior Kamden Lewis connected a pass to freshman Jadyn Lamielle through the Richmond defense, and was taken out from behind, awarding the Patriots (2-4, 1-0 Sandhills) a penalty kick. Sophomore Anna Depenbrock converted on the penalty kick to put Pinecrest up 1-0.
Midway through the first half, the Patriots’ offense struck again when freshman Addison Nordgren found junior Mia Martin open about 20 yards out from the goal where she ripped a shot that went into the bottom right corner for a second goal.
With rain picking up the second half, the defensive slugfest continued, and Pinecrest kept a clean sheet, and limited the Raiders (7-1-1, 1-1 Sandhills) to two shots in the match.
On a corner kick in the 69th minute, senior Abby Pittman played a cross into the box, where Lamielle headed the ball into the back of the net to bring the game to its final.
Pinecrest travels to Jack Britt Monday.
Vikings Pick Up Road Win
The Union Pines girls lacrosse team earned a 17-8 win over Corinth Holders Friday on the road.
The duo of Addison Volitis and Janie Spicer each scored seven goals in the win, and Arianna Cline added two goals. Cline also assisted on two Viking (4-3) goals.
Spicer won eight draws in the match, and Izzy Bonillo had six saves.
The Vikings host Jack Britt Monday.
Pinecrest Gets Revenge Over Raiders
The Pinecrest baseball team rebounded from an earlier loss last week against Richmond to pick up a 10-0 win in five innings on the road thanks to a gem from senior pitcher Colby Wallace.
The Patriots (7-2, 1-1 Sandhills) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to claim the mercy-rule win over the Raiders. Wallace struck out five batters in five innings and allowed one hit.
At the plate, junior Bryant Kimbrell had three hits and drove home four runs. Sophomore J.C. Woolard had two RBIs.
J.D. Scarbrough, Hunter Huneycutt and Pierce Perrotta each had two hits and an RBI.
Pinecrest goes to Southern Lee Tuesday.
Lee County Sneaks Past Patriots
Scoring at least one run in each of its last three at-bats, the Lee County softball team picked up a 5-3 win over Pinecrest at home Friday night.
Maggie Drake and Macey Jackson each had an RBI hit in the loss for Pinecrest (2-5, 0-3 Sandhills). Jackson recorded five strikeouts in the circle.
Frances Hanshew, Lauren Jefferson and Karma Morrison each had a hit as well in the game.