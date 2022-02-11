There were moments in the second half of the regular season finale between rivals Pinecrest and Union Pines on Thursday that the game was going to be a mirror image of the matchup when the teams met in Cameron more than three weeks prior.
In that game, the Pinecrest boys basketball team built up a large lead, and surrendered it in the second half before ultimately closing out the win over the Vikings. Pinecrest senior Nehemiah Thomas was having none of a Union Pines comeback at home on his senior night.
“I got nervous for a little bit, but I looked to slow it down, breathe and get back on top,” Thomas said after the 68-54 win to close out the regular season for Pinecrest. “I’m doing whatever I can do to help the team win. We were told by a few people that we weren’t going to win much because we’ve got a new coach and a new team. We’re proving everyone wrong.”
The win also locks in at least a share of the conference regular season title with Richmond for the Patriots.
Thomas had a stretch in the fourth quarter where he took control in all facets of the game for Pinecrest (18-4, 11-1 Sandhills). Union Pines (17-6, 7-5 Sandhills) had cut the Pinecrest lead down to 58-51 with a Stevenson Haskell 3-pointer with a little more than four minutes to go in the contest before Thomas responded on the next possession with a 3-pointer, and on the Vikings’ next possession he swatted a runner in the lane and scored the next two buckets to put the Patriots back out in front by double figures.
“All year long we get a lead, we give it up, but tonight we were not giving the lead up and we were going to work hard to make sure we didn’t give the lead up,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “He’s very quiet in a group setting, but we know Nehemiah is always going to be there when we need him to work with us and help us win.”
A 17-point Pinecrest lead at 20-3 early in the game was cut to within nine points on several occasions in the third quarter, but Union Pines was unable to string together enough stops to get inside of seven points.
“We just couldn’t get stops. We tried, but we couldn’t get stops,” Union Pines coach Nick Boney said. “Trading baskets when you are already down 10 or 12 points, you can’t keep doing that.”
Pinecrest hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter to provide the initial shot against the Vikings.
“You couldn’t ask for more. Twenty three (points) in the first quarter, I’m proud of my people,” Thomas said.
Thomas scored 19 points to lead Pinecrest and was followed by Thomas Mandell with 12 points on four made treys
Jack Adair scored 13 points for Union Pines and Haskell scored 12 points.
Patriots Turn Back Vikings’ Comeback
The Pinecrest girls basketball team picked up a Sandhills Athletic Conference win at home Thursday night against Union Pines. The Patriots started off strong and held off a comeback by the Vikings late as they held on for the 47-37 win on senior night.
“They kept fighting and we settled down a little more there toward the end,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “In the first half, it was like we were rushing and throwing up shots.”
The Patriots (16-5, 10-2 Sandhills) started off strong but the Vikings (13-10, 7-5 Sandhills) stayed in the rear-view mirror going basket-for-basket with the Patriots but a fast start to the second quarter extended the lead for the Patriots. Union Pines eventually found themselves down five at the half as Pinecrest led 23-18.
The Vikings started the second half off going on a 6-2 run, but the Patriots kept finding their way inside to the basket even with the Vikings keeping right on their heels, despite a valiant comeback the Lady Patriots held on for the 10-point win.
Pinecrest’s guards group of Aniyah Jackson, Brittney Sparrow and Jakaya Scott helped pave the way for the win. Jackson scored 17 points and Sparrow and Scott each added 10 points.
“You have to love that, especially at this time heading into the conference tournament and the playoffs,” Cole said. “They’re getting better everyday and wanting to learn.”
For the Vikings, the slow start was tough to come back from.
“We were stagnant on offense, and we weren’t communicating defensively, and we did not just have the energy and we didn’t play with intensity in the first quarter, and we only made one shot, we shot eight percent and we wanted to look at our shot selection,” coach Anissa Little spoke on the loss. “Those four core seniors stepped up. I felt like Aaliyah and Sarah were struggling at times, but they were able to get stops and easy baskets to get their confidence back up.”
Adams led the way for the Vikings finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Balser followed with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The schedule of next week’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament will be announced Saturday.
Mustangs Drop Two Versus Bears
In the final home basketball game of the season, the North Moore boys basketball team showcased some of what to expect for the future.
Freshmen Colby Pennington and Austin Patterson played a big part of the Mustangs’ offense in the 66-54 loss at home against Mid-Carolina Conference foe Chatham Central.
Patterson and Pennington each scored 14 points apiece for the Mustangs, while senior Ashton Monroe scored 11 points.
North Moore trailed by as much as 14 points in the first quarter, but slowly chipped away to take the lead on several occasions in the third period, scoring 23 points in the third. Chatham Central outscored the Mustangs 16-6 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
In the girls game, North Moore was defeated, 53-21, by Chatham Central.
Taleah Cochran-Chisholm scored 11 points to lead North Moore in the loss.
Zack Ciboth contributed to this report.