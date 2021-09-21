After the game was postponed due to Southern Lee being in COVID-19 quarantine, the Pinecrest volleyball team earned a three-set win at home Monday.
Pinecrest improved to 11-1 on the season and 5-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play with set scores of 25-9, 25-8 and 25-16.
Senior Emmie Modlin finished with 16 kills in the match, Caroline Bradford and Grace Lyons each had five kills.
Sydney Garner had 15 assists and Sydney Karjala had 11 assists.
Laiken Christman had 19 digs and Lainey Mullins had 10 digs.
Pinecrest plays at Union Pines Tuesday.
Hoke Storms Back To Down Vikings
Taking a two-goal lead at halftime, the Union Pines boys soccer team was unable to hold off Hoke County comeback in the second half as the Bucks earned a 3-2 road conference win Monday.
Sean Blatz scored a goal and assisted on a Martin Nunez goal as the Vikings (2-8-2, 1-1 Sandhills) took a 2-0 lead at intermission.
Union Pines hosts Southern Lee Wednesday.