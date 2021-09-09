Limiting visiting Grimsley from stringing runs together on the scoreboard was the goal for the Pinecrest volleyball team Wednesday.
To start the second set, the Whirlies went on a run to take an early lead, and it looked to be a repeat of the match the teams had earlier this season in Greensboro. A timeout called gave the Patriots a chance to reassess the situation before limiting those strings of errors the rest of the night.
“One of the main things was that we allowed them to go on several runs of three or four points. We were trying to limit those runs,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “We had more energy in this one than we did up there.”
Pinecrest improved to 7-1 on the season with a three-set win over Grimsley with scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-20.
“We kind of find a way to get it done,” Shepherd said. “It feels like they never get rattled.”
In that middle set, Grimsley took a 6-1 lead after four straight Pinecrest attacks either found the net or soared out of bounds. The mood in the huddle was not confusion or pointing blame, but of realization and focus.
“It’s not necessarily that we’re not moving well, but it’s swing errors and a missed serve here or there,” Shepherd said. “Even in those huddles, I can feel it that we are like, ‘We got this. We’re going to fix this and it’s going to be fine.’”
The Patriots rallied to tie the match at 11-all, and then opened up a seven-point lead after the second kill of the set by senior Julia Emore.
Emore, a transfer into the program this season, has helped add depth to the front line, and her powerful swings from the right side. She finished with five kills and three blocks.
“We love having Julia,” Shepherd said. “Her deal is trying to keep her healthy… You got to see a little more of Julia because she is healthy.”
Her addition to the line with her thunderous attacks complements those of senior leader Emmie Modlin.
Modlin had four kills in that second set, and 12 total in the match. She also had a team-best 18 digs.
The Lenoir-Rhyne commit had four kills early in the third set to help the team as Grimsley held tight early on. After the score was tied at 12-all, Pinecrest used a to take a 20-15 lead that led to the Patriots closing out for the win.
Senior Grace Lyons added five kills as well for Pinecrest.
“Grace is one of the best players on the team,” Shepherd said. “Grace has been playing outside but we haven’t been able to show it since we’ve been playing away.”
Karsen Corbett had eight kills and four blocks at the net.
Pinecrest returns to Sandhills Athletic Conference play Thursday at home against Lee County.
Pinecrest Cross Country Opens at Home With Wins
Hosting the first race of the year on the Elks Course, the Pinecrest cross country teams claimed first in both races against Sandhills Athletic Conference foes Union Pines, Scotland and Lee County.
The Patriots won the team results in both races and had the top finisher in the races as well.
Pinecrest had four of the top seven boys finishers and eight of the first 13 finishers.
Pinecrest junior Zack Gilbertson finished first in a time of 19:08. Union Pines’ Giovanni Rincon took second place in a time of 19:23.
Pinecrest’s other top finishers included Adrian Archer in third place, Andrew Jimenez in fourth place, Manny Winkley in seventh place and Angelo Lobsinger in 10th place.
Union Pines’ top finishers included Hudson Hayes in fifth, Ender Limb in sixth and Logan Totten-Lancaster in ninth.
In the girls race, Lauren Wimberly finished first with a time of 21:40. Pinecrest had three of the top four finishers in the race.
Top finishers for Pinecrest included Claire Collins in second, Emma Overton in fourth and Katie DuBose in seventh.
Eva Reinhardt finished third to lead Union Pines with a time of 23:32.
Union Pines’ other top finishers included Laura Caviness in sixth place and Addison Fairleigh in 10th place.