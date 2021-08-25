After absorbing an initial shot from visiting Page, the Pinecrest boys soccer team joined together and responded Tuesday.
The moments following Page taking a one-goal lead less than six minutes into the contest was when the Patriots regrouped as the offense had a better flow, according to one of their senior leaders.
“I think we finally decided to lock in, and not play individually as a team,” senior Landon McMinimy said. “That’s how it always is. It’s never one guy doing all the work, it’s a team effort. I was proud of my team; locking in and doing what we do best.”
Pinecrest countered with a pair of goals in the first half to take the lead for good in a 2-1 nonconference win over the Pirates.
The response for the Patriots (4-0) came quickly as Matthew Mueller snuck a shot from the backside past the Page goalkeeper to knot the score with 32 minutes left in the first half.
Chances continued for Pinecrest over the rest of the first half, but it took a textbook run by Gerald Ofosu to find McMinimy on the right side for a goal to go up 2-0.
The lesson from the match came loud and clear.
“We’ve got to come out stronger and not sit back,” McMinimy said. “That’s what happened in the first half. We let them counter and we were playing lazy. They left a man open and got a lucky shot in.”
No score came from either side in the second half, mostly thanks to Pinecrest senior goalkeeper Cohen Williams stopping a penalty kick less than 10 minutes into the final half, and then also deflecting several tries late by Page (1-3).
The Patriots were coming off three wins last week to open the season at the Battle for the Bell. For the third time in the history of the tournament, Pinecrest came away with the trophy with a 3-0 win over Southern Lee.
Last week also provided a lesson for the team that is adjusting to ownership after nine seniors from last year’s squad graduated.
“Communicating with each other, we need to progress more, but we are definitely making a lot of improvement,” McMinimy said. “Before, we would barely say a word to each other. We were scared to say the wrong thing, but we talked about it in practice and went over it all week.”
McMinimy said that he thinks the upperclassmen on this team are “doing an excellent job of filling in for them.”
Pinecrest takes on Northern Guilford Saturday.
Union Pines Earns Road Win
The Union Pines volleyball team earned a four-set victory at Pine Forest Tuesday.
The Vikings posted scores of 25-11, 25-11, 17-25 and 25-10 to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Gianna Silvestri had 13 kills to go along with 16 digs and fellow senior Emma Vacha had 19 digs and 12 kills in the win. Faith Driver dished out 17 assists, collected 15 digs and served three aces.
Taylor Parker served 100 percent in the match.
Union Pines plays at Purnell Swett Wednesday.
Several Vikings Collect First Wins in Rout of Lee County
The Union Pines girls tennis team did not surrender a game to Lee County on the road Tuesday and three players collected their first wins in a 9-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
Madelyn Ragsdale, Ceilidh Clendenin and Ashlynn Gross claimed singles and doubles wins in the match for their first victories with the Vikings.
Ragsdale and Gross teamed up for a win at No. 3 doubles after Ragsdale won in No. 5 singles. Clendenin won in No. 6 singles.
Tyne Ross and Becca Cameron collected wins in Nos. 1 and 2 singles and also in No. 1 doubles together. Abby Robertson and McKayla Kirk each won their singles match and won the No. 2 doubles.
Union Pines plays at Northwood Thursday.
