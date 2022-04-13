Outside of a perfectly placed ground ball up the middle in the top of the fifth inning, the Pinecrest baseball team had nothing to complain about from its pitching and defense at home versus Hoke County Tuesday.
Coming in suffering three losses in four games, the Patriots needed a quick reset, and found it in a 7-0 win over the Bucks at home.
“It was really about mentality and getting back out of that slump. We just told ourselves that this was going to be a state championship year,” junior Noah Arnett said. “As soon as (coach Jeff Hewitt) texted me, I was game ready. I was ready for the game and started to get ansie.”
The Patriots (11-4, 7-2 Sandhills) shook up their pitching rotation for the game, sending Arnett to start the game for the second time this season.
“The first thing we wanted to do was throw strikes and be consistent, and I thought the two pitchers we had tonight did excellent,” Hewitt said. “We wanted to mix it up a little bit and wanted Colby (Wallace) to rest a little bit. We’ve got a tournament coming up so we are trying to schedule our guys out to where they will throw in that tournament.”
Game one of conference series this season has normally been reserved for Wallace, but the team’s top reliever was up to the task. In his five innings on the mound, he struck out nine batters, and was perfect through four innings before a single and a walk to the Bucks.
Arnett’s showing helped pave the way for freshman J.C. Woolard’s first appearance on the mound of the season when he took over in the sixth inning. The rookie pitched the final two innings without giving up a hit or a run, and struck out four.
“I was real excited and amped up, but I knew I had to get these pitches down, take it serious and get in the zone,” Woolard said. “The first of the season was really rough for me because I didn’t play any baseball during the summer. After a few games. I got my mojo back and I’m here now.”
For some it was a welcoming party for the newcomer, but Arnett knew what his reliever could bring.
“I was his biggest cheerleader,” Arnett said. “I knew he had it with his great offspeed, good fastball and great command. I knew he would close out the game for us.”
The pitchers received run support early in the game after two runs crossed in the bottom of the first and then four more runs scored in the third inning for the Patriots.
A failed pickoff attempt to first base from the Bucks with runners on the corners scored J.D. Scarbrough for the first run, and Jackson Kuhn drove in another run with a single. In the third, Wallace started the rally with an RBI single, Pierce Perrotta drove in a run and Grayson Hudgins drew a bases loaded walk to make it 5-0. Nick DiCarlo hit into a fielder’s choice later in the inning to drive home the sixth run.
Ryan Norris scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.
“We’re working to get better for late in the year, so everyday we are trying to get better,” Hewitt said.
Kuhn and Cam Bunker each had two hits to finish tops for the team.
The Patriots travel to Hoke County Wednesday to close out the series ahead of the start of the Terry Sanford Bulldog Invitational Tournament Saturday against Northwood.
Mustangs Top Seaforth on the Road
Senior Justis Dorsett came a single short of the cycle to lead the way for the North Moore baseball team to a 9-3 win at Seaforth Tuesday.
The senior hit a double in the first inning, a homer in the second and a triple in the fourth. His homer scored a pair of runs to make it a 5-0 game after two complete innings and the triple scored Ashton Monroe as a part of a four-run fourth inning.
Ethan Dunlap, Gabe Purvis and Gabriel Swarms combined to hold the Hawks to three hits.
Monroe and Purvis each had a pair of hits.
North Moore hosts Seaforth Wednesday.
Cavs Jump Out to Defeat Union Pines
The Union Pines baseball team was defeated by the Southern Lee Cavaliers in Sandhills Athletic Conference play Tuesday night at home. The Cavs started off hot and really didn’t look back, while the Vikings continued to bring the fight, that was not enough as the Cavs secured the 5-3 win.
The Cavs (9-6, 4-5 Sandhills) struck first by scoring three runs in the top of the first to take a 3-0 lead. The Vikings (7-9, 3-6 Sandhills) then got on the board by a single by Chance Purvis that would bring in a Viking runner to cut the Cavs lead to 3-1.
In the bottom of the third, Sam Winton hit a sacrifice fly that sent a Vikings runner from third to make it a one run game. The Cavs would then have an answer of their own, tacking on a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings. With the Vikings making it another one run game in the bottom of the fifth with Purvis bringing in another run the Cavs held on
“We talked about competing and I thought they did a great job competing now that's a Division-I arm just throwing against us, so I felt like we had good at bats the majority of the night, but I don't think he ever gave up,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “Like I said, our big thing is just getting in the box and competing every at bat, getting in the field and competing every ball that’s put in play, pitchers throwing strikes that's just kind of our mindset right now just get in there and compete find a way so that's what we're trying to do.”
Purvis drove in two runs on two hits. Finley Spicer got three hits and also fanned eight batters in four innings.
Southern Lee pitcher Kale Scruggs struck out eight batters in his complete game performance. Jalan Jones hit a three-run homer in the first inning.
Union Pines and Southern Lee meet again Thursday at Southern Lee.
Raiders One-Hit Vikings
Richmond pitcher Quston Leviner allowed one hit and struck out five batters in five innings during a 12-1 win in five innings over the Union Pines softball team Tuesday.
The Vikings allowed nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Marissa Fuller had the lone hit for the Vikings and Madison Wagner drove in the lone run in the top of the fifth inning.
Wagner also pitched four-plus innings in the loss, and struck out four batters.
Union Pines hosts Hoke County Wednesday.
Viking Tennis Players Into Finals
Union Pines boys tennis has a singles player in the Sandhills Athletic Conference 3A final and a doubles team in the same position as well after the first day of the tournament hosted at Southern Lee.
Caleb Downing takes on Lee County’s Jacob Womble Wednesday in the conference 3A singles final after claiming a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mario Miranda from Southern Lee in the first round and a 6-3, 6-2 win in the semifinals over his opponent from Scotland.
Luke O’Donnell competes in the third-place game for the Vikings after losing in the semifinals to Womble.
The doubles team of Philip Johnson and Aaron Scodius won 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and then 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. The championship match for the pair will be against Southern Lee’s Preston Clayton and Dalton Shields.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com. Zack Ciboth contributed to this report.