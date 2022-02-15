The girls basketball teams from Union Pines and Pinecrest advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal contests in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament after wins Monday in the first round.
The Pinecrest girls defeated Hoke County, 55-21, at home Tuesday behind a strong first three quarters offensively.
The second-seeded Patriots (17-5) scored 15 points in each of the first two quarters, and added 17 points in the third quarter of the win.
Senior Brittney Sparrow scored 17 points, including nine points in the second quarter. Anna Apke chipped in eight points for Pinecrest, who will take on Scotland at home Wednesday with a berth in Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title on the line.
In the two games this season against the Scots, Pinecrest came out on top in a 50-44 win in the first meeting and a 50-21 win in the second meeting.
Union Pines defeated Lee County, 60-20, at home in the first round Monday.
The Vikings (14-10) were led by a double-double from senior Sara Adams with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Aaliyah Balser chipped in 22 points and seven rebounds. Taryn Pekala and Gianna Silvestri each scored six points in the win.
Union Pines travels to top seed Richmond Wednesday in the semifinals. After a 58-39 loss in the first meeting, the Vikings lost 52-45 in Rockingham two weeks ago.
Tipoff for both games will be at 6 p.m. With Scotland and Union Pines tied for the top 3A seed out of the conference after the conclusion of the regular season, a win from either the Vikings or Scots in the semifinals could break the tie for the playoff seeding process.
Mustangs Upset Seaforth in Mid-Carolina Tourney
Entering the Mid-Carolina Conference Monday as the last-placed team in the tournament, the North Moore boys basketball team closed out Seaforth for a 42-40 upset Monday to advance to Thursday’s semifinals against Chatham Central.
The Mustangs (6-12) let both contests against the Hawks slip by after surrendering a big fourth-quarter lead two weeks ago and then falling after taking a 14-0 lead after the first quarter two days later.
North Moore took a 22-8 lead into the third quarter behind a strong defensive showing, and then held off Seaforth late.
Freshman Colby Pennington led the Mustangs with 17 and fellow freshman Austin Patterson added 14 points.
Seaforth sophomore and top recruit Jarin Stevenson scored 22 points.
Thursday semifinal will be played at Cummings.
