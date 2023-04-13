With defenders swarming as offenses attack the goal, the window for a perfectly placed pass can sometimes be small or virtually non-existent. That’s when it pays to be in the right place at the right time.
Two of the three goals for the Pinecrest girls soccer team came in that fashion to help the Patriots take a firm grasp of the Sandhills Athletic Conference lead after a 3-2 win in overtime over Union Pines at home Wednesday.
“I knew what we were getting ourselves into. I knew it would be a match. I thought overall our team played so well, and they had a little bit of heart tonight playing through a little bit of pain,” Pinecrest coach Tyler Herbst said. “We capitalized three times when we needed to.”
Perfect timing seems to be the way that Pinecrest freshman Valentina Baccinelli has played this season, and midway through the first overtime period that’s how she scored the deciding goal.
After teammate Abby Pittman and Union Pines goalkeeper Kadence Miller collided going for a ball served into the box, the ball found its way to the foot of Baccinelli, and the freshman delivered the score to a wide open goal.
“It’s all about timing and looking for the ball when somebody fumbles it. That’s what I like most when it’s a breakaway play and the keeper fumbles it or another player fumbles it and you have that chance to score. It’s an amazing feeling,” Baccinelli said.
Her first experience in the rivalry, Baccinelli and several other first-year Patriots (9-4, 6-0 Sandhills) were ready for the big stage of the rivalry.
“I loved it, just the energy we had in the stands, and I can’t wait to do this up until my senior year,” Baccinelli said.
Overtime was needed after Union Pines (6-6-1, 5-1 Sandhills) bounced back in the late stage of regulation. Sophomore Briana St. Louis streaked down the field with less than seven minutes left in the second half, going nearly end to end of the field past the Pinecrest defense to score from the right side.
“This team has had good resolve, and had good resolve last year and in the past. We had some growing pains early in the season. This just wasn’t one of our better games, and I hate to say it,” Union Pines coach James Horwath said. “There were long stretches where they controlled the ball more than we did. At times it seemed that we were laboring to get into the game.”
St. Louis scored both Union Pines goals in the loss, her first coming in the 35th minute off a pass into the box from Brooke Going. A standout track athlete in her first year at Union Pines, St. Louis has assumed a role as a facilitator for the offense, but found herself on the scoring end of two goals.
“She is lightning fast. Usually she’s providing all the assists, but today she did some of the scoring,” Horwath said.
Pinecrest came out of halftime’s 1-0 deficit with a goal two minutes into the second half. Sophomore Anna Depenbrock sent a perfectly placed free kick in the box, just past the reach of Miller that Sarah Kennedy buried for the first Pinecrest goal of the game.
A corner kick 10 minutes later from Kamden Lewis was served in front of the goal and was batted around before Mia Martin got a boot on it and rolled it into the goal at the near post.
“I thought our girls played a good game the entire match. I felt like we had most of the possession, we had mode of the chances and their goalie had a bunch of good saves, and Kassidy (Woodard) our goalie had some great saves too,” Herbst said.
Outside of the scoring strike from St. Louis, Woodard had a handful of stops to keep Union Pines from scoring. While a senior, this season has been Woodard’s emergence on the varsity level.
“Here she is and she gets to step up and be the goalkeeper for Pinecrest High School. Tonight it showed. She had two saves tonight that I was like, ‘Woah,’” Herbst said.
Pinecrest hosts Rolesville Friday, and Union Pines goes to Lee County Monday.
Patriots Place Third at Terry Sanford Tourney
A day after falling in a walk-off defeat to the hosts, the Pinecrest baseball team rebounded for a 3-0 win over Wayne Country Day in the third-place game of the Terry Sanford Easter Tournament Wednesday.
Pinecrest (16-3) rode the arm of senior Colby Wallace, who pitched a complete game in the win. Wallace struck out 12 batters in seven innings and allowed four hits. At the plate Wallace had two hits, including a home run to go along with his two RBIs.
Mitchell Baek had two hits and the other RBI in the win.
Pinecrest hosts Laney Saturday.
Pinecrest Softball Picks Up Two Road Wins
The Pinecrest softball team claimed a pair of wins on the road this week. Starting with an 11-1 win at North Moore on Monday, the Patriots defeated Randleman 5-3 Wednesday.
In the matchup in Robbins, Pinecrest scored sixth runs in the top of the seventh, after already leading 5-1.
Senior Karma Morrison had four hits and four RBIs, and fellow senior Frances Hanshew had four hits and an RBI in the win. Lauren Jefferson drove in two runs, and Arianna Reddinger had two hits.
North Moore’s Calissa Clendenin scored the lone run for the Mustangs on a hard grounder to right field that got past the Pinecrest right fielder and she scored on the play.
Against Randleman, Pinecrest scored three runs in the top of the first to take control of the scoreboard.
Macey Jackson and Morrison each had two hits in the contest, and Morrison and Anjali Williams each had two RBIs.
Pinecrest (5-9) takes on Southern Lee at home Thursday.
Vikings Rout Southern Lee
A 17-run bottom of the third inning helped the Union Pines softball team to a 22-1 win over Southern Lee at home Tuesday.
Union Pines’ (8-6, 5-3 Sandhills) Kileigh Cameron hit a home run and drove home five runs in the win. Marissa Fuller had four RBIs to go with her three hits.
Nicole Norman, Trinity Whitt, Allie Bauer and Natalie Auman each had two RBIs.
Union Pines goes to Providence Grove Thursday.
Orange Tops Vikings
The Union Pines baseball team lost to Orange on the second day of the Hilltopper Tournament Tuesday after the Panthers jumped out to an early lead to convert a 9-4 win over the Vikings.
Mayson Dear, Grey Booker, Malcolm Vann and Hunter Meeds each had an RBI for the Vikings (8-10) in the loss. Dear had a pair of hits.
The Vikings host Heritage Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.