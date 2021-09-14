Less than a month removed from defeating Southern Lee in the championship game of the Battle for the Bell tournament in Fayetteville, Pinecrest met up with the Cavaliers again Monday, but this time the match carried more weight as the first Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup of the two teams.
After claiming a shutout victory in the first meeting, Pinecrest senior Gerald Ofosu said Monday’s 7-1 victory at home was about letting the league with several new teams know what to expect.
“It’s a big statement. We want to be known as the best team in the conference and we want all the teams to know that, even out of conference,” Ofosu said. “We just came at them more aggressively, we played more as a team trying to connect more passes and even just myself my goal was to get after them more.”
Ofosu got after it by scoring using his lightning speed at the top of the Pinecrest formation to score four goals in the contest, including three within the first 16 minutes of the second half as Pinecrest (7-1, 2-0 SAC) took a 6-0 lead before the Cavaliers (5-2, 2-1 SAC) punched their first goal with less than 20 minutes left in the match.
“I was energized. I went at them. When I scored, I would say, ‘I want another one,’ and I just came at them again and again,” Ofosu said. “I can’t get too overconfident or cocky because there’s more games.”
One of the top scorers in the conference last season, Ofosu has adjusted to a slower scoring pace to start this season. Outings like Monday are a way he hopes to build momentum on offense.
“Beginning of the season, I wasn’t scoring a lot, but I knew that as soon as I did, it would just keep on coming because I would have that confidence,” Ofosu said. “Now it’s just the momentum carrying over.”
On top of his four goals, fellow senior Ben Velevis had two goals in the first half, one in the 17th minute and one with less than six minutes to go in the first half. Pinecrest took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
A shot of adversity came to Pinecrest when it lost 2-1 to Hoggard on Sept. 2 before opening conference play, and since that match. Since then, it has focused on correcting parts of its game that were missing in that loss.
“We’re trying to work more as a unit and communicate more as a team,” Ofosu said. “It’s our responsibility. We’ve been here a long time and we’re trying to keep on succeeding and do better than last year.”
The Patriots play at home Wednesday night against Lee County in a matchup of the last undefeated teams in conference play.
Pinecrest, Union Pines Finish 1-2 in Golf Match
The Pinecrest girls golf team took top team honors and top individual honors at the Sandhills Athletic Conference golf match hosted by Richmond at Foxfire Golf and Country Club Monday, and the Union Pines team finished second in the match.
Pinecrest’s team score of 109 was led by even-par rounds of 36 by Jayden Ford and Kaitlyn Kruczek. Camliah Porras shot a 37, BB Rujiranan and Kitson O’Neal had rounds of 39.
Union Pines had a team score of 146, led by a 46 from Carolyn Coffey, a 49 from Sara Adams, a 51 from Jaclyn Manzo and a 53 from Shawna McDonald.
Union Pines Gets First Sandhills Soccer Victory
The Union Pines boys soccer team defeated Scotland 2-0 at home Monday to claim its first win in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Canon Jahn scored the first goal midway in the first half beating the Scotland keeper from distance, according to coach Ray Blatz. Walker Saunders scored off a service of Manny Finicum on a corner kick to push the Viking (2-6-2, 1-1 SAC) lead out to 2-0.
The Vikings take on Richmond at home Wednesday for senior night.
Vikings Blank Jordan-Matthews
The Union Pines girls tennis tennis team defeated Jordan-Matthews 9-0 on the road Monday.
Every singles match, except for No. 6 singles, was won by the Vikings in straight sets and the team did not surrender a game in doubles play.
Tyne Ross and Lily Slyman won in Nos. 1 and 2 singles and then collected a win together in doubles. Becca Cameron and Abby Ross won in Nos. 3 and 4 singles and then claimed an 8-0 win in doubles and McKayla Kirk and Ashlynn Gross won their singles matches before claiming a doubles win.
Union Pines hosts Pinecrest Tuesday.
