The opening week of the season saw the Pinecrest baseball team’s bullpen hold the three opponents the Patriots faced scoreless in a trio of wins.
The start of the second week didn’t start as well for Pinecrest.
“Our effort wasn’t very good. I’m not making any excuses,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “We’ve got to do a better job of picking up rotation, seeing the breaking ball.”
The Patriots’ bullpen surrendered three runs in the top of the sixth inning and the bats were unable to make up the deficit for a 3-2 loss at home to Oak Grove Monday.
Colby Wallace started for the Patriots (3-1) and went five innings on the mound, the longest start of the season for any Pinecrest pitcher. Wallace struck out 11 batters and the Grizzlies (3-0) were limited to one hit.
“Wherever we asked him to put it, he put it there. Colby more than pitched well enough for us to win this game,” Hewitt said.
When the bullpen was called on, Oak Grove found a spark of offense when Skyler Mathis came in. Jake Smith drove in a run with an RBI double to start the rally and Ethan Yarborough tied up the contest with a groundout. Smith scored later in the frame on base hit to put the Grizzlies up.
The heart of the Patriot lineup came up with runners on base in the bottom of the sixth inning. Wallace grounded out and was followed up by a Jackson Kuhn flyout to end Pinecrest’s best chance at tying the game the rest of the way.
Wallace scored the first run of the game when Pinecrest posted two runs in the bottom of the third inning. A wild pitch sent the junior across home and a Pierce Perrotta RBI single to shallow left field scored the second run of the contest. Pinecrest had two hits in the loss.
Pinecrest plays at Myers Park Friday in its first road game of the season.
“In some spots, this may be good for us, but it doesn’t get any easier Friday night,” Hewitt said. “We’re going to challenge our guys to get back at it.”
Union Pines Top Lee County to Open SAC Play
The Union Pines softball team's offense exploded while pitcher Megan Needham threw a two-hit shutout for the Vikings to claim a 10-0 win in five innings over Lee County in the Sandhills Athletic Conference opener on the road Tuesday.
Needham struck out 11 batters in the win for the Vikings (2-1, 1-0 Sandhills).
At the plate, Nicole Norman and Lillian Jolly each had two RBIs. Norman hit a two-run homer to drive in her runs and Jolly stole five bases.
Junior Marissa Fuller went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of triples. Taylor Parker had a pair of hits.
Union Pines are scheduled to host Jordan-Matthews Thursday after Wednesday's game against Pine Forest was canceled due to rain.
Vikings Lacrosse Defeats Corinth Holders
The Union Pines girls lacrosse team defeated Corinth Holders, 22-4, to open the season on the road Tuesday.
Leading the offensive attack for the Vikings were Ariana Cline with eight goals and Janie Spicer with five goals. Addison Voltis recorded five assists.
Izzy Bonillo recorded three saves in goal.
Union Pines plays at Terry Sanford Monday.
Union Pines Blanks Scotland in Tennis
The Union Pines tennis team picked up a 9-0 win over Scotland on the road Tuesday.
Recording singles and doubles wins in the match for the Vikings were Caleb Downing, Luke O’Donnell, Philip Johnson, Aaron Scodius, Jackson Carmichael and Joey Tortora.
The Vikings host Richmond Thursday.
Lee County Tops Viking Baseball
The Union Pines baseball team's bats went quiet on the road at Lee County Tuesday in the Sandhills Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
The Vikings were limited to six hits, and one scored one run in the 4-1 loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Ryan Wallace had one hit and drove in the lone run for the Vikings (2-2, 0-1 Sandhills). The freshman also started on the mound, where Lee County scored two runs on three hits during his time.
Finley Spicer game on in the third inning, and he struck out four batters, while also allowing two earned runs.
Spicer, Chance Purvis, Hunter Meeds, Sam Winston and Austin Mooring each had a hit for the Vikings.
Union Pines plays at home against Lee County Friday night.
