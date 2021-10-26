O'Neal.png

The O'Neal School's girls golf team celebrates winning the NCISAA Division II title Monday in Greensboro. Junior Maya Beasley shot a 68 to lead the Falcons to to the title.

The O’Neal girls golf team rebounded after coming up short last year at the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association last season to win the Division II title Monday in Greensboro with an eight-shot win.

The Falcons shot 3 over par as a team to fend off Wayne Country Day at 11 over par.

Leading O’Neal to the title was junior Maya Beasley with a round of 2 under on the Players Course at Bryan Park Golf Club.

Lauren Kuhn shot 2-over-par to finish in a tie for fourth place and Alexsandra Lapple shot 3-over-par to finish in a tie for sixth.

Other competitors for O’Neal in the championship were Mary Earhart at 6-over-par and Audrey Kim at 12-over-par.

Karsyn Roberts from Wayne Country Day was the individual medalist with a round of 4-under-par.

Pinecrest, Union Pines High on Leaderboard at Golf States

The Pinecrest girls golf team sits five shots off the lead at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championship contested on Pinehurst No. 5 after one round, and Union Pines sits in a tie for third at the 3A championship hosted at Foxfire after the opening day Monday.

The Patriots open the final round Tuesday in third place behind Reagan and Cardinal Gibbons.

Pinecrest sophomore BB Rujiranan is in a tie for sixth place with a round of 1-over-par to open. Senior Jayden Ford shot a 76 in her first round and is in a tie for 13th place, freshman Camilah Porras opened at 9 over and is in a tie for 30th and Kitson O’Neal and Kaitlyn Kruczek both shot a round of 82 to sit in a tie for 35th.

The Vikings are seven shots off the lead set by Fike after the first round.

Senior Sara Adams is in 11th place after the first round with her round of 86. Carolyn Coffey is in a tie for 33rd with a round of 24-over-par, Shawna McDonald is in a tie for 59th and Morgan Pettine is in a tie for 62nd.

North Moore sophomore Paige Ritter opened the 1A/2A championship with a round of 110.

Union Pines Downs Hoke In PKs

To avenge a close loss to Hoke County in the regular season, the Union Pines boys soccer team opened the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament with a win in penalty kicks over Hoke County.

The Vikings will play at top seed Lee County Tuesday at 6 p.m.

After a scoreless regulation and overtime period, penalty kicks decided the game. Union Pines was successful in its five tries from Griffin Booker, Isaac Finicum, Jordan Carr, Sean Blatz and Gabe Phillips, and Hoke County had one miss.

In other soccer action, Pinecrest defeated Scotland, 9-0, in its first-round matchup. The Patriots take on Southern Lee at home Tuesday at 6 p.m.

