Errors compounded, especially in the second half, of Thursday's football season opener for North Moore, and the result led to a 36-0 Yadkin Valley Conference loss at home against North Rowan.
A point of emphasis for second-year coach Andrew Carrouth coming into the game was ball security, and each time the Mustangs turned the ball over, the Cavaliers capitalized.
“We’ve got a lot to build off of, but we’ve got to get a whole lot better and we’ve got to get healthy,” he said. “I know that 36-0, it ain’t pretty, but there’s a lot to be excited about and I think we’re going to be OK.”
Early in the third quarter, North Rowan scored two touchdowns in less than 1:30 off the game clock courtesy of North Moore mistakes. After North Rowan’s (1-0) Xzaviar Davis scored his second touchdown of the night on a 24-yard scamper with less than nine minutes to go in the quarter, North Moore coughed the ball up on the next play from scrimmage on a snap that sailed over North Moore quarterback Dakota Morgan’s head.
The ensuing drive from North Rowan ended with a touchdown run by quarterback Kyree Sims from four yards out to push the Cavaliers’ lead out to 28-0.
Playing from behind does not suit well for the Mustangs’ offense, Carrouth said, and the North Rowan defense did its job to slow down the home team’s run game.
“Offensively in the first half we got ourselves behind the chains too many times,” Carrouth said.
Senior Jaleak Horne had 40 yards rushing to lead all of the North Moore ball carriers.
North Moore’s (0-1) defense stood the test early in the game, until the final seven minutes of the first half.
A partially blocked punt set up a short field for North Rowan score on Davis’ first touchdown of the game on an 8-yard run to go up 7-0.
On North Moore’s next possession, Morgan threw an errant pass to avoid being sacked, and Ke’Shon Dollard came away with the interception he returned 22 yards for a touchdown with 4:35 left in the first half.
“We should’ve gone into halftime at 7-0,” Carrouth said. “It’s one that he knows he should have eaten it, and he knows that.”
Sims had 112 yards rushing with a touchdown and also tossed for 107 yards.
North Moore’s defense got two early takeaways through the air against Sims. Junior defensive back Justis Dorsett picked off an overthrow by Sims near the goal line late in the first quarter and two drives later Nathan Upchurch came away with a tipped pass at the line.
North Moore plays at Albemarle next week.
Late Safety Lifts Pinecrest Over Hoke County
After Pinecrest turned the ball over on downs on the Hoke County 1-yard line late in the game with the score tied, the Pinecrest defense stood tall to claim a safety that ended up winning the game in a 22-20 Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday.
Linebacker Gibson Macrae wrapped up the Hoke County ball carrier in the end zone to put the Patriots (1-0) up for good.
“We’re super proud of the kids for earning a conference win over a team that beat us last year and a team that won a lot of games last year,” Pinecrest coach Chris Metzger said. “Just to be able to play for the first time in 15 months is such a blessing though.”
Metzger said that the team did see room for growth in the win over the Bucks (0-1), especially with a matchup with Richmond coming next week at home.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities and a couple of let downs on offense that really kept us from taking a lead there,” Metzger said. “We had a good average of yards per play, but we have to clean up our penalties.”
Pinecrest spread the ball around on offense with five different receivers reeling in a catch and six different players rushing the ball, Metzger said. Tight end turned quarterback Braxton Barber managed the offense well, the Pinecrest coach said and the offensive line held their own in the trenches.
On the other side of the ball, Metzger said he was pleased with the play of the experienced leaders of Macrae, Nick Garbark, Bryson Coe and John Conner Veeneman.
Biggs, Hoffman With a Big Debuts for Vikings
Freshman receiver Ethan Biggs scored three touchdowns off passes from junior quarterback Micah Monaghan as Union Pines defeated Cummings on the road, 47-20, on Thursday in nonconference action.
Along with the big outing on the outside for Biggs, freshman Jordan Hoffman had two rushing touchdowns for the Vikings (1-0).
All of Monaghan's 10 completions were to Biggs. The pair tallied 264 yards through the air with the trio of scores. Hoffman rushed for 95 yards.
“Ultimately, we were happy to play our first game in over a year,” Union Pines coach Lonnie Cox said. “Even though we are happy to come away 1-0, there's much room for improvement in all three phases of the game. If we are going to be the best version of ourselves, we have to build on what we did well and clean up what we did not.”
Senior Kishon Davis and Sophomore Russ Schaper each had rushing touchdowns in the win as well. Davis had 65 yards rushing.
For the Union Pines defense, Josh Eberhart had two interceptions and Dakota Spangler had one pick.
Union Pines hosts Forest Hills next week.
