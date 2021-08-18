North Moore boys soccer sophomore Ricky Bentancourt felt pressure Tuesday night on the road at Union Pines.
“My friends and family were here for me and they were yelling when we were down one I was out there running,” Bentancourt said. “I just felt a lot of pressure.”
Add on top of that, the clock ticking away late in the nonconference match between the two county foes with the scoreboard in favor of the home team by a one-goal margin.
The all-region returner for the Mustangs made the lost of what seemed to be a last-chance effort against the Vikings, taking a long clear up the left side of the field and firing off a shot that sneaked past the reach of Union Pines goalkeeper Liam Thayer to knot the score with a minute left in the contest.
The 2-2 score after the end of regulation resulted in a tie for both sides in the season opener.
“I shot it and I saw it go in,” Bentancourt said. “Then I got really excited.”
While the clock was running quickly for North Moore in the second half to try and dig out of a two-goal lead, it didn’t seem to move quickly enough across the pitch on the Union Pines sideline.
“They are improving daily and have completely bought in. They are unhappy with the tie,” Union Pines coach Ray Blatz said. “That’s a strong indicator our their character and how hard they want to fight to win.”
The Vikings took a 2-0 lead in the 46th minute, but missed chances to stretch the lead out late in the contest and even protect the lead. Blatz said that was just the youth of the team showing with a majority of the team being juniors.
“We showed our youth. We didn’t take advantage of any of our dead balls,” he said. “There were a lot of things where our players could’ve made better decisions.”
A David Garcia pass into the box that found the foot of Manny Finicum in front of the goal after rolling through traffic set the Vikings up with a two-goal lead with less than 35 minutes to go in the game.
Execution the rest of the way allowed the Mustangs back in the contest.
“We all could’ve done better,” Garcia said. “We’ve got to improve in practice and bring that to the field. We will get there and hopefully the next game goes better.”
Even when North Moore went down 2-0, the message of staying true to their style of game kept the Mustangs upbeat.
“I told them that possession is not everything because I felt like we had a little more possession in the first half, but the lack of communication was there,” North Moore coach Luis Peralta said. “I told them we needed to communicate a little better, and that was something that helped during the second half.”
Robert Ramirez Cuevas scored as he made a play on a cross into the box that got past the keeper with 10 minutes to go in the game. North Moore stayed aggressive and it paid off in the closing moments of the contest.
In the first half, Union Pines took a 1-0 lead when junior Gabe Phillips scored off a rebound as the Vikings took several shots inside the 18-meter box that was batted around without being cleared.
Senior goalkeeper Sean Blatz collected a pair of highlight-reel kick saves late in the first half to keep the Mustangs off the board when an equalizer could’ve easily been the end result of both tries.
North Moore plays at Research Triangle on Monday. Union Pines goes to Jacksonville Friday.
Union Pines Gives Marks First Win
After trailing early in the first set and being on the edge of losing the match over the final two sets, the Union Pines volleyball team battled.
The end result was a five-set win over Jack Britt at home and the Vikings giving coach Felicia Marks her first career coaching win at the varsity level. Union Pines won by scores of 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-20 and 15-7.
Leading the way for the Vikings (1-0) in their opener was senior setter Faith Driver with 18 assists, 17 digs and six kills. Fellow senior Emma Vacha had 21 digs and nine kills, both team-highs. Gianna Silvestri had six kills.
Union Pines plays at home Wednesday versus Cape Fear.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.