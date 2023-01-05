Playing just its third home game of the season against a rival could not have been a better stage for a welcoming party for several of the contributing underclassmen for the Pinecrest girls basketball team Wednesday night.
Fans packed in for the matchup between the Patriots and Richmond with much anticipation around the reigning Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season champs, and conference tournament champs facing off for the first time. And the players who took over the Patriots weren’t on the roster a season ago.
“We’re playing against older teams and we are showing them what we’ve got,” Pinecrest freshman Jasiah Gilchrist said after the 54-34 win for Pinecrest at home.
Going into halftime by widening the margin to 21-10, a challenge from the coaching staff to the Patriots (4-4, 2-0 Sandhills) helped kickstart a second-half surge the Raiders (4-8, 2-1 Sandhills) were unable to withstand.
“The second half was the way we started the other night against Southern Lee. We challenged them at halftime. We didn’t feel like we were playing to our capabilities,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “We challenged them to play like we know how to play, and they answered the call.”
Scoring from Gilchrist, fellow freshman Aniyah McGregor and sophomore Zanodiya McNair helped push the advantage out to nearly 30 points in the third quarter. Pinecrest scored 27 points in the period. McGregor scored nine of her 11 points in that third period.
The offensive explosion in the third came as a result of a better effort on the defensive side, led by the pestering defense of Gilchrist.
“I’m a defensive girl. If you ask anyone about me, I just love playing defense,” Gilchrist said. “I’ll guard the hardest player out there. I want to make them work. They think they are going to be better than me, but I’m going to make them work.
“It’s my turn to show up and show them what I’m about.”
Stepping into the passing lanes and picking the pockets of the Richmond ball handlers, Gilchrist got Pinecrest off and running in transition in the game. She also played a role in the first half helping the offense find its footing after a sluggish start.
In one of the biggest stages of their young career, Gilchrist said the underclassmen from the Patriots didn’t get lost in the hype around the game itself.
“We were trying to keep our energy up. We weren’t worried about the crowd and who we were playing against. This is my first year playing Richmond, so I wanted to beat them with my team,” Gilchrist said.
Gilchrist scored 19 points in the game, including 13 in the first half to outscore the Raiders’ 10 points at halftime.
“I like the energy that she brings on defense. She plays really good defense,” Cole said of Gilchrist. “I like Jasiah’s game. She’s adjusting from middle school to playing varsity as a freshman. We’re going to work on her offensive game a little more, but defensively I’ll put her up against any player on the court.”
The energy is one aspect that Cole likes about the younger contributors on his team.
“I like the energy that the young players bring. Right now we have four seniors that are blending in with them and they are bringing it together,” the Patriots coach said.
McNair and senior Jakaya Scott each added eight points in the win.
Richmond freshman J'Nasia Neal and junior Sa’quanna Bostic led the team with seven points apiece.
Pinecrest goes to Lee County, and won’t return home until facing Union Pines on Jan. 17.
Fourth-Quarter Push Guides Richmond Over Pats
All signs pointed to a down-to-the-wire finish between the Pinecrest and Richmond boys basketball teams in the highly-anticipated matchup of the teams who shared the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season title last season.
Separated by four points entering the fourth quarter, the widest margin of the game to that point, the fans were on the edge of their seats fanning themselves to handle the blistering heat inside the James Moore Gymnasium at Pinecrest. Richmond swiftly came out the gate in the fourth to widen the margin and cruise in the final period for a 73-55 win Wednesday night.
“It was not like us. We are usually a second-half team when we bring the energy, and we just didn’t bring it today,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “We brought it for three quarters and in the fourth quarter we didn’t bring the same intensity that we had all year.”
The first seven points scored in the fourth came from Richmond (10-2, 3-0 Sandhills). A pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the quarter from Jamarion Wall helped Richmond out to a 12-point lead, and inside play from Zion Baldwin put the game out of reach with less than three minutes to go.
Pinecrest (6-6, 1-1 Sandhills) controlled the lead for much of the first half, and then the game reached its fever pitch in the second quarter.
With 10 lead changes in the second, Pinecrest sophomores Elijah Melton and Zymire Spencer, and Richmond standout Paul McNeil traded scores midway through the second quarter to keep the scoreboard operator busy.
“He played a great first half getting to the basket and getting rebounds,” Parrish said of Melton. “We have to work on Elijah maintaining that intensity for four quarters, not just a half. I know he will get there.”
A little spurt from Richmond widened the gap to four points before Colby Wallace’s score on the baseline before the halftime horn cut the lead down to 34-32.
Another quiet close to the third quarter from the Patriots helped Richmond out to a 51-47 lead.
Parrish said failure to do the “little things” like rebounding hampered them in the fourth quarter.
Melton scored 12 points to lead Pinecrest and junior Azir Gillespie added 11 points and J.D. Scarbrough had 10.
McNeil finished with a game-high 23 points, and Wall had 18 points for the Raiders.
Pinecrest travels to Lee County Friday.
Vikings Top Hoke, Richmond on the Mats
Taking on the upstart Hoke County wrestling squad, Union Pines handled the heavier weights to claim a 45-34 win over the Bucks and remain undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play in a quad meet at Southern Lee. The Vikings also defeated Richmond, 60-24.
Against Hoke County, Union Pines started with four straight wins by fall, beginning with the first bout at 160 pounds. Pins from Brock Sullivan, Dustin Maness, Nicholas Mascolino and Dantrell Williams vaulted the Vikings to a 24-0 lead. Three more pins from Colton Collins, Aiden Enright and Keaton Crawford set up Jayden Crawford at 120 pounds to earn the deciding point with a 9-6 decision.
Against Richmond, Sullivan, Maness, Mascolino, Enright, Keaton Crawford, Jayden Crawford and Finn McCafferty claimed wins by fall.
