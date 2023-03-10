The Pinecrest baseball team rallied over the final two innings of its non-conference contest at home against Myers Park to force extra innings Thursday night.
In the eighth inning, the visitors scored the winning run to pick up an 8-7 win.
The Pinecrest baseball team rallied over the final two innings of its non-conference contest at home against Myers Park to force extra innings Thursday night.
In the eighth inning, the visitors scored the winning run to pick up an 8-7 win.
Pinecrest (6-1) tailed 6-4 entering the sixth inning. Scoring one run in the bottom of the sixth, and another in the bottom of the seventh extended the contest.
Colby Wallace got the start on the mound for the Patriots, and struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings, and the Mustangs (2-0) scored six runs, two earned, during that span. At the plate, Wallace had a home run and drove in two runs.
Hunter Huneycutt and Mitchell Baek each had two hits, and Baek drove home two runs.
Bryant Kimbrell also had an RBI.
Pinecrest hosts Richmond Tuesday.
Mustangs Sweep Graham
Hosting a Mid-Carolina Conference doubleheader Thursday, the North Moore baseball team won both games by a 15-0 score in three innings in both games while also allowing one hit total.
In the first game, Ethan Dunlap had two hits and two RBIs, and Gabe Purvis had two hits and an RBI. Hagen Auman and Austin Patterson each had two RBIs.
North Moore’s (5-0, 3-0 Mid-Carolina) pitching duo of Purvis and Allred combined for the perfect game in the first outing, striking out every batter they faced.
In the second game, Bradley Mauldin struck out five batters in his two innings, and also had four RBIs. Purvis had two hits and two RBIs in the second game.
North Moore hosts Jordan-Matthews Tuesday.
Raiders Spoil Pinecrest’s Conference Opener
A huge top of the sixth inning for visiting Richmond handed the Pinecrest softball team a loss in its Sandhills Athletic Conference opener in a 10-6 decision Thursday.
The Patriots (2-2, 0-1 Sandhills) led 5-2 before the Raiders scored eight runs in the sixth inning.
Pinecrest’s offense totaled 14 hits, led by Karma Morrison and Maggie Drake with three hits each. Morrison drove in two runs. Anjali Williams and Lauren Jefferson each had one RBI.
Richmond’s Quston Leviner struck out 10 batters in the win.
Pinecrest goes to Southern Lee Tuesday.
Vikings Fall at Jordan-Matthews
The Union Pines softball team dropped a 6-4 road contest to Jordan-Matthews Thursday.
The Vikings (3-3) led 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Jets posted four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Alison Demasi had two hits and three RBIs. Nicole Norman led the Vikings with three hits.
Maddie Wagner had two hits on offense and struck out six in the circle.
The Vikings host Scotland Tuesday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.