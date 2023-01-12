A majority of North Moore’s wrestling roster entered the season with hardly any wrestling knowledge. A winter season spent working daily in the wrestling room has changed that, and the growth was visible for the Mustangs in Wednesday’s home tri-meet against Graham and Rosewood.
“It’s good to see them turning the corner. We’re definitely getting ready for the postseason. We’re looking good; I feel like we are starting to peak at the right time here,” North Moore coach Dallas Roemer said. “Everyone on the team has improved a lot for sure.”
North Moore picked up a 48-30 Mid-Carolina Conference win to open the match over Graham, and fell to Rosewood 69-12.
“I noticed a lot of them wrestle hard. Rosewood is a hard team,” junior 220-pounder Nathan Rogers said. “We get better everyday. I’ve noticed that Roemer has worked with us on conditioning, so we’re better conditioned than most of our opponents.”
The conditioning played a factor in several matches against Graham where three wrestlers claimed pins in either the second or third period.
“It’s just grit and determination. I love to see it. They definitely did a great job. They had a lot of fight, doing what we actually practice in the wrestling room is great too,” Roemer said. “They’re just developing as good, young wrestlers and they are hungry to get even better.”
The first match of the night at 106 pounds, sophomore Corey Burns fell behind on the scoreboard 6-0 entering the third period. Burns took a quick shot and got his opponent from Graham on his back for a third-period pin.
Roemer said that he has seen Burns develop even before the season started.
“He has grown a lot as a wrestler and has gotten so much mentally tougher. It’s exciting to see him win a lot of matches,” the Mustangs coach said of the 106-pounder.
Manny Felix-Miguel trailed for much of his match at 126 pounds, but he was able to turn his third takedown of the match into a pin, cradling his opponent to help North Moore tie the match early against the Red Devils.
Manny and Pascual Felix-Miguel both claimed pins in the win over Graham, and the two upperclassmen have growth from fiery newcomers to the program into starters who have contributed in wins this season.
“They’re brand new to the sport, and they might not have winning records, but they have wins. They’re getting better each match,” Rogers said.
Winning by forfeit in the match against Graham, Rogers won by a second-period pin over Nick Wade from Rosewood.
“At first contact, I saw he was standing straight up. I didn’t take a shot, but I realized he was on his heels,” Rogers said. “So did a duck under and a trip. Some sneaky stuff.”
After a state championship appearance last year, Rogers has worked to develop his technique as a wrestler, adding in those “sneaky” moves to go along with his power.
“I try to keep it tactical,” Rogers said of his mixture of power and skill.
After experiencing the state championship last season as a sophomore, Rogers’ focus can be boiled down to one focal point.
“Winning,” Rogers said bluntly. “Last year I had nine losses. I’m trying to keep it to a minimum. I know I’ve lost one match, and I’m trying to keep it that way.”
The Graham win moved the Mustangs to 2-2 in conference play this season, with a match against Chatham Central and Jordan-Matthews slated for next Wednesday at North Moore.
Sophomore Austin Williams claimed two wins in the tri-meet, both by pin for the Mustangs at 145 pounds.
“Even though we’ve improved a lot, I want us to keep improving, and just keep getting better and stay hungry,” Roemer said.
Pinecrest Wins Big Over Knightdale, Southern Lee
The Pinecrest wrestling team picked up a pair of dual team wins, including one over Southern Lee to remain undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play at home Wednesday night.
The Patriots claimed a 66-18 win over Knightdale before topping Southern Lee by a 69-6 score.
Against Knightdale, the Patriots claimed wins by fall from Megan Rowland, Rebecca Winkley, Ava Weber, Ethan Finn, Riley Merchant, Dallin Newcomer, Cooper Ogden, Jayden Dobeck and Jeremy Jones.
Against Southern Lee, wins on the mat came from Merchant, Newcomer, Dobeck, Noah Malave, Elijah Ybarra andGreg Padgett, all by fall.
Pinecrest and Union Pines will wrestle for the conference title at Union Pines on Wednesday.
Vikings Claim Non-Conference Road Wins
Wrestling at Panther Creek on Wednesday, Union Pines picked up a pair of non-conference wins over Cary and Panther Creek.
The Vikings posted a 46-27 win in the Cary match. Bonus-point wins for the Vikings came from Houston Leeah, Brock Sullivan, Colton Collins and Joseph Lloyd by fall, and Aiden Enright and Jayden Crawford added major decision wins. Joseph Vrabeck earned a 13-6 decision at 145 pounds.
In the 66-18 win over Panther Creek, the Vikings claimed wins by fall from Leeah, Sullivan, Collins, Enright, Lloyd, Vrabeck, Keaton Crawford, Jayden Crawford, Dustin Maness, Nicholas Mascolino and Finn McCafferty.