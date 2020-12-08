With the lone senior on the North Moore volleyball team being honored on Tuesday night against South Davidson, looking to set up a big night for Mallie Purvis in one of her final home games was a big part of the offensive game plan.
And Purvis delivered.
Through the much-needed lift at the net, North Moore earned a three-set win, 25-12, 20-20 and 25-14, over South Davidson in the Yadkin Valley Conference match.
“Obviously, we wanted to set her a lot to let her be big on the net,” North Moore coach Crystal Leenheer said. “We played her all the way around, she usually plays all the way around anyways. Her biggest thing is she wants to hit the ball, hit the ball, hit the ball.”
Purvis had seven kills and three service aces to help lead Mustangs (2-4) over the Wildcats (1-5).
“We set Mallie and let her get big on the net and let her get some good hits,” Leenheer said.
In the opening set, Purvis guided North Moore out to an early lead with a kill followed by a service ace. South Davidson responded to take a 6-5 lead, and North Moore countered on a 15-3 run to set up the first set win.
The win over South Davidson showed the emergence of more hitters at the net for the Mustangs with junior Talleah Cochran-Chisolm totaling 10 kills and a service ace. Jodi Myrick also had three kills and a block.
“What I said at the beginning was we were working on having power hitters up at the front and I think that was our thing tonight,” Leenheer said.
The Mustangs scored 27 points at the net through kills. Cochran-Chisolm came alive after the start of the second set with eight kills in the final two stanzas.
To start the second set, kills from Purvis and Cochran-Chisolm and service aces from Kennedie Mercer made up eight of the first 12 points as the Mustangs jumped ahead by 10 early.
To add to Cochran-Chisolm’s performance, Leenheer said she’s adapted well taking on a new position with Tuesday being her second contest playing on the right side.
“She’s been killing because we were missing one of the girls that usually plays that spot,” Leenheer said of the junior hitter. “So we threw her in there and she held it down for sure.”
The serves from Mercer helped spark rallies for the Mustangs in the win as she collected 10 aces to go along with setting duties.
“She has one of the best serves, the most consistent serves. She serves a lot,” Leenheer said. “If it’s on, it’s on.”
In the third set, North Moore opened with a 9-0 lead after five aces from Mercer. The serve came back to her later in the final set as she added a sixth ace in the set to put the Mustangs one point away from victory.
South Davidson hung around with North Moore, even after the Mustangs took substantial leads in the second and third sets, as the visitors took advantage of North Moore miscues. Leenheer said that area is where she still wants to see her team improve going forward.
“Since the start of the season, I’ve told them they love to give teams points instead of making the teams work for points,” she said. “That’s one of the things we’ve been focusing on. Yes, we are going to make mistakes, but we can’t mistake continuous mistakes after another. I’ve seen them come together and they get it worked out.”
North Moore goes to North Stanly on Thursday.
Patriots Make Quick Work of Bucks
To close out the first rotation of its Sandhills Athletic Conference slate, the Pinecrest volleyball team defeated Hoke County in three sets on Tuesday.
In the win on the night the Patriots’ seniors were honored, Pinecrest won with set scores of 25-9, 25-16 and 25-8 to improve to 7-0 on the season.
Senior libero Sophi Galford had 19 digs and eight service aces. Seniors Maddie Dishman and Madi Ringley distributed 10 and nine assists, respectively.
Senior Vivian Camplin added 13 digs in the winning effort as well.
Chloe Modlin had five kills and three blocks at the net.
The Patriots return to action on Thursday at home against Seventy-First, who claimed a five-set win over Jack Britt on Tuesday.
In other action, Union Pines fought off a late surge on the road at Harnett Central to stay perfect on the year. The Vikings improved to 6-0 by sets scores of 35-33, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25 and 15-10 over the Trojans.
Union Pines visits Lee County on Thursday.
