0E7A6140.jpeg

North Moore quarterback Carson Brady hands the ball to running back Jakarey Gillis during North Moore’s 42-0 win over Seaforth at home Friday.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

The North Moore football team picked up a Mid-Carolina Conference victory in Robbins Friday night against the Seaforth Hawks on a night where everything seemed to be clicking for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball, rolling into a 42-0 victory.

“We played good team football tonight. Once again, we continue to not have a star on our team; it's our team that is the star and it's not single players it's not individual players,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “Defensively we did a great job of executing the game plan. They hit a couple things on us, they're a really well coached football team but we settled down and we played ball after that. Offensively we went in and we never had it to where we were breaking 50-yard runs, but we're running our kind of offense which is to get five, get six, get five, get six, and in those five and six turned into 35- and 40-yard runs.

HSFB-Union Pines v Scotland

Union Pines' Brendan Ortega (18) pulls down a touchdown pass with a Scotland defender draped over him during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Scotland last week.

