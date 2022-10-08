The North Moore football team picked up a Mid-Carolina Conference victory in Robbins Friday night against the Seaforth Hawks on a night where everything seemed to be clicking for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball, rolling into a 42-0 victory.
“We played good team football tonight. Once again, we continue to not have a star on our team; it's our team that is the star and it's not single players it's not individual players,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “Defensively we did a great job of executing the game plan. They hit a couple things on us, they're a really well coached football team but we settled down and we played ball after that. Offensively we went in and we never had it to where we were breaking 50-yard runs, but we're running our kind of offense which is to get five, get six, get five, get six, and in those five and six turned into 35- and 40-yard runs.
“I’m really proud of the whole group overall and we put ourselves in a big situation as far as next week goes.”
The Mustangs (7-0, 3-0 Mid-Carolina) scored their first touchdown of the game on a 32-yard pass when senior Carson Brady connected with Colby Pennington to put the Mustangs up 7-0 with 6:50 remaining in the first quarter. The Mustangs added two more scores on the board in the second quarter with Jakarey Gillis finding the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown run and Kolby Ritchie followed up with a score of his own this time on a seven-yard touchdown run putting the Mustangs up 21-0 at the half.
“When (the offensive line) did their job, the defensive line on Seaforth was cutting, but our offensive line figured it out and did their job,” Brady said. “They did a really good job taking the holes and what we’ve been practicing was a jump cut and they did that real well. They go out there and be running backs, find a whole and run.”
Brady found Pennington again on a seven-yard touchdown pass to make it a 28-0 lead in the third quarter. Cameron Williams added to the damage with a four-yard touchdown and Eric Diaz finished off the scoring with a one-yard score to round out the scoring from the Mustangs.
“Patience was the biggest thing. We had to beat nasty, we had to be physical, we had to run downhill, and I’m really proud of our running backs for finishing runs and holding onto the football,” Carrouth said. “I think we were relentless as far as they would pick up a play here or there and our guys didn't hang their heads or anything like that, they just went and kept getting after it. That's what we have to keep continuing to be able to do. We hang our hats on the fact that we're not the biggest, we're not the fastest, we're not the strongest, but we have to be the toughest and that is both physically but it's also mentally as well.”
Brady led the way for the Mustangs finishing with 77 yards passing for two touchdowns. Ritchie led the way on the ground rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown. Pennington recorded 68 yards receiving and had two touchdowns on the night.
Gillis recorded 130 yards on the ground on 20 attempts and Nathan Rogers had 42 yards on eight attempts.
The Mustangs defense stepped up big as they shut out their opponents for the third time this season.
“The main thing was not being fooled by their backfield looks,” junior linebacker Elliott Furr said. “The defensive line with Nathan Upchurch and Jamorion Horne were both in the backfield causing havoc all night, so it helped us out a lot. Then we forced them to pass and they’re not really a pass first team, so they struggled with it and it all just kind of went together well.“
The Mustangs remain unbeaten on the season and will host Cummings next Friday night.
“Obviously we put ourselves in a situation where we can go compete with them for a chance to have an opportunity to win a conference championship, and obviously something that hasn't been done here since 1996. We've got to go out and have a great week of practice,” Carrouth said on facing Cummings. “We've got to go out and execute next Friday night, but I love the fact that it's at home. Our home crowd has been phenomenal this year. I mean we're packing stadiums out. It's loud here. It's a lot of fun.”
While the results haven’t shown in the win column the last two weeks for the Union Pines football team, the improvement can be seen in the final score the last two weeks. With perennial power Richmond visiting Friday night, a two-score deficit at halftime for the Vikings wasn’t enough to turn Union Pines away.
“We fought our butts off. The kids were excited, the crowd was into the game and it was a really good atmosphere for a football game,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said of the 34-23 loss for the Vikings at home Friday.
“I told them that I’m not sure if we will make the playoffs or not, but we played like a playoff team tonight.”
Richmond (4-4, 3-1 Sandhills) took a 20-7 lead into halftime and forced an interception on Union Pines’ first drive of the second half. The Vikings (2-5, 0-3 Sandhills) forced a turnover of their own that they converted into a touchdown when Ben Finkelstein connected with Oliver Cooper for a passing score, cutting the lead to 20-15.
Richmond added two scores to take a 19-point lead, but Union Pines didn’t go quietly, scoring with less than four minutes to go on a touchdown pass from Finkelstein to Kelvin Ortega, and the two-point conversion brought the score to its final.
“The fact that we fought for four quarters,” Trousdale said. “I don’t believe in moral victories, but I think our kids believe after we fought those guys for four quarters.”
Union Pines jumped out to a quick start, scoring on the opening kickoff with a trick play when Finkelstein received the kickoff, lured the Raiders’ coverage team to his side before lateraling the ball to the far side of the field for Ethan Biggs, who cleared a path to the end zone. The Vikings forced a three-and-out on its first defensive series.
“We had opportunities, we failed to connect on some of them,” Trousdale said.
Union Pines takes on Hoke County at home Friday in its final home game of the season.