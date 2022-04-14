A hanging curveball made solid contact with Justin Garner’s bat in the sixth inning of North Moore’s 5-1 comeback win over Seaforth at home and sent the Mustang dugout and their coach standing in the third-base coaching box into a frenzy.
The celebration was for much more than just three added insurance runs scoring late in the Mid-Carolina Conference game for the conference leaders.
“That’s what you want, man. Moments like that are why we do what we do. We see the work go in. He puts the work in, and I’m putting the work in to make him better. It all comes together on the field in just one moment like that,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said. “That’s why I was so excited. I could’ve picked him up and carried him to home (plate).”
Kennedy said that Garner is present for every chance the team has workouts or practices, adding to the weight of the moment in a season where he has had more opportunities to make the most of.
The homer came after Garner helped control the game in the early stages from the mound.
“That was my first really good pitching (outing) that I’ve did,” Garner said.
Garner started the game, and pitched 4 ⅓ innings, and after surrendering one run in the first inning, the senior settled in to hold the Hawks scoreless the rest of his time.
With five strikeouts and three hits total while Garner was on the mound, Seaforth was limited on offense, but so too were the Mustangs.
North Moore (9-1, 5-0 Mid-Carolina) left the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning. Fly balls and quick outs filled in many of the rest of the outs for the next three innings, before North Moore’s dugout came to life.
“We were up and they had high energy and a lot of kids weren’t selfish. They were over exaggerating, hitting the ball on the ground and just putting it on the next guy,” Kennedy said. “That’s what we’ve been wanting all year long. We talked about it today how everybody is just a piece of the puzzle, and without a piece we can’t complete it.”
Enthusiasm bred results in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“We got fired up. Everybody was coming together as a team and we were just being a teammate for each other,” Garner said.
With two outs, No. 9 batter Branson Clendenin drew a walk, and Bryson Ward came on as a pinch runner. After stealing second base, Ward scored on a sharp-hit ball to right field from Ty Allred. Ward scored in the next at-bat on a Justis Dorsett triple to give North Moore its first lead of the contest.
After Ashton Monroe and Gabriel Swarms reached base in the bottom of the sixth inning, Garner launched his first home run as a Mustang over the left-field wall.
“I was pumped up and everybody else was pumped up. I was like, ‘I’ve got to get something done to win this ballgame,’” Garner said. “I decided to put it in the parking lot.
“I knew it was gone as soon as it came off the bat.”
Gabe Purvis closed out the last eight outs of the game on the mound, striking out five batters and allowing no hits or walks.
The win locked in the outright conference regular season title for the Mustangs now with two games against Bartlett Yancey left, but the lesson of the team’s fight stood out most to Kennedy following the win.
“They’re figuring out how to compete, even in the middle of adversity,” Kennedy said. “We know we haven’t been playing our best ball, and we’re hoping it clicks. When it clicks, it’s going to be something pretty awesome.”
North Moore plays in the Deacon Jones Invitational hosted at Princeton High School starting Saturday.
Local Tennis Players Claim Titles
Tennis players from North Moore, Pinecrest and Union Pines claimed conference title wins Wednesday.
Pinecrest made up all four doubles teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference 4A tournament this week, and the team of freshman Kenan Van Scoyac and senior Garrett Kane won the title 6-1, 6-2 over teammates senior James Ellman and junior Ethan McClymont. Both doubles teams will compete in regionals hosted at the Country Club of North Carolina on April 29 and 30.
The Patriots also comprised all the singles quarterfinal matches. Junior Marshall Landry won the conference singles title 6-1, 6-1 over teammate Ryan Grafenberg. Both players will compete in regionals as well.
Union Pines’ doubles team of Philip Johnson and Aaron Scodius won the conference’s 3A title 6-0, 6-0 over Southern Lee’s Preston Clayton and Dalton Shields.
In singles action, Lee County’s Jacob Womble defeated Union Pines’ Caleb Downing in a marathon match with scores of 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5). The Vikings’ Luke O’Donnell finished third with a straight-set win.
Union Pines’ doubles champions, along with Downing and O’Donnell qualified for regionals.
Owen Williams won the Mid-Carolina Conference singles title in straight sets for North Moore.
Vikings Trample Bucks
The Union Pines softball team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 12-6 win at home over Hoke County Wednesday.
Behind an offense that scored in every inning except for the sixth, the Vikings (9-7, 5-5 Sandhills) took an 8-1 lead after three innings.
Marissa Fuller pitched a complete game, striking out four batters. At the plate she had a team-high three RBIs to go with her two hits.
Senior Taylor Parker hit her first career high school homer to score herself and a teammate. Nicole Norman had three hits to lead the team and Elizabeth Andrews had two hits, and also turned two double plays on defense.
Union Pines plays at Jordan-Matthews Monday.
In other softball action, Pinecrest was defeated 12-2 at home by Scotland.
Pinecrest’s Big 5th Inning Turns to Win
The Pinecrest baseball team posted 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to propel itself to a 16-3 win at Hoke County Wednesday.
Pinecrest’s (12-4, 8-2 Sandhills) offense was led by Colby Wallace with four RBIs and Nick DiCarlo added three RBIs. Jackson Kuhn and Cam Bunker. DiCarlo, Bunker, Grayson Hudgins and J.D. Scarbrough each had two hits.
Skylar Mathis struck out four batters in his two-plus innings on the mound, and Cove Mashburn had three strikeouts in his two innings pitching.
Pinecrest takes on Northwood in the Terry Sanford Bulldog Invitational Saturday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.