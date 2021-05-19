An extra long offseason that included summer baseball, fall baseball and offseason workouts that Will Early never seemed to be absent from led up to the output the North Moore baseball senior is producing midway through his final high school campaign.
As one of two seniors on the young North Moore roster, Early’s pitching prowess this season continued on his senior night Tuesday as North Moore claimed a 15-0 win in five innings over South Davidson at home.
“It was tough getting that season taken away. I played all summer and in the fall to try and stay ready, and then going to workouts,” Early said. “I think we’ve been preparing so much that we knew our team was ready for the season.
“We’ve come out to surprise a bunch of people.”
Early pitched the entire contest, struck out eight batters, allowed two hits and received early and plentiful run support as the Mustangs (6-1, 4-0 Yadkin Valley) continued their strong start in conference play.
“He’s had two really good outings, at Gray Stone and then today. It’s great to see him in the flow of the game, getting opportunities to get that confidence back that we always knew he had and he always knew he had too,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said. “He’s one of the handful of guys that I don’t think he’s missed one thing. He might have missed one workout. He’s put himself in the right place for sure.”
While the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3) were held in check for most of the contest, the only pressure that Early felt on the mound came in the top of the fourth when Jacob Hulin knocked a single to left field that rolled past a fielding attempt by the Mustangs’ left fielder and to the outfield wall, leading to Hulin reaching third with no outs.
“I’m just thinking not trying to let it get too much. I was just trying to throw strikes and not worry about the runner,” Early said.
Early got a strikeout, and pitched into two groundouts to get the Mustangs out of the jam, and leave the runner on first.
As much as the pressure from the fourth went on Early’s shoulders, Kennedy said the other senior, catcher Collin Dunlap, had to raise his alertness as well.
“A passed ball and that’s a gimme. That’s a really good job tonight,” Kennedy said.
At the plate, junior Clayton Garner drove in three runs on three hits, both of which led the Mustangs on the night. His RBI hit in the bottom of the second was the only run North Moore scored in the frame to take a 6-0 lead. He then drove in a pair with a double in the bottom of the fourth to stretch the lead out to its final margin.
Junior Justis Dorsett had a pair of hits and two RBIs coming off a triple in the bottom of the third inning as the North Moore lead grew to 10-0. He scored on the next at-bat from third on a wild pitch, giving North Moore an 11-0 lead after three innings.
Junior Ashton Monroe was the only other Mustang with multiple hits, and he drove in two runs during the fifth inning with a double.
Junior Logan Ritter drove in three runs on a triple with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first as the Mustangs took a 5-0 lead.
In the two previous conference games leading up to Tuesday, North Moore had outscored its opponents 46-1. With two games against two undefeated teams in conference in the coming weeks – North Stanly and Uwharrie Charter – the blowouts have been times for the Mustangs to focus on the little things in their game.
“We’re trying to worry about us versus the competition and there’s a lot of small competitions that we are trying to build just so we stay fluid,” Kennedy said. “We’re still bunting, we’re still hitting and running, we’re still stealing bases just trying to stay in the flow of what we do.”
North Moore goes to North Stanly on Friday as both teams look to stay perfect in the Yadkin Valley Conference.
“No matter who we are playing, we just try to do what we do and play the best we can to come out on top,” Early said.
Patriot Trio Combine for No-Hitter at Lumberton
Colby Wallace, Cam Bunker and Cove Mashburn combined to hold Lumberton hitless as the Pinecrest baseball team claimed an 11-1 win in six innings on the road Tuesday.
Wallace struck out eight batters in his four innings on the mound for Pinecrest (6-1, 4-1 Sandhills). Bunker came in for an inning and struck out the side, and Mashburn pitched the sixth and struck out two.
The lone run came in the fourth inning after three walks allowed by Wallace and a groundout scored a Pirate run.
In the top of the fourth inning, Pinecrest scored five runs to take a 6-0 lead. The Patriots followed with three runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.
J.D. Scarborough drove in three runs for Pinecrest and Mashburn drove in two runs on his one registered at-bat. Jackson Kuhn had two hits and an RBI. Other RBIs came from Wallace, R.J. Sales and Aiden Nix.
Pinecrest hosts Lumberton on Friday.
Vikings Top Jackets in Walkoff
The Union Pines varsity baseball team continued Tri-County Conference play Tuesday night against the Lee County Yellow Jackets and claimed the win in dramatic fashion on a night the Vikings honored legendary coach and athletic director Bobby Purvis before the game. Purvis passed away last year, and his widow, Jean, and grandson, Will Murchison, were honored before the game by throwing out the first pitch.
In the game to follow, the Vikings and Yellow Jackets went back and forth all night until Union Pines was able to pull out the win, 4-3.
The game came down to the bottom of the seventh inning. Mayson Dear brought momentum to the Vikings (6-0) with a double, setting up Trevor Hilburn with a line drive to center to walk it off for the Vikings in a classic ball game.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2) got things started in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Thomas Frazier to left to bring in a runner home, putting Lee County up 1-0. Union Pines came back fighting in the bottom of the first when Chance Purvis hit a deep drive over the wall for a three-run home run to give the Vikings a 3-1 lead.
The Yellow Jackets were able to tie the game with passed balls in the top of the second and third innings resulting in runs being scored to tie the game, 3-3.
Ethan McKay had a pair of hits to lead the Vikings at the plate. Bryson Horney got the start and pitched 4 ⅔ innings, striking out six batters and allowed five hits.
Lee County pitcher Carson Kelly struck out 15 batters.
The Vikings will travel to Lee County Friday night for the second game of the two-game series.
(The story was contributed by Zack Ciboth, a student at Union Pines)
Union Pines Tennis Opens With Win
The Union Pines girls tennis team opened the season with a 9-0 win over Southern Lee on the road on Monday.
Tyne Ross, Becca Cameron and Abby Robertson won their first tennis matches of their high school career in the win.
Ross, playing No. 2 singles, won 8-0 and then teamed up with River Britt for a win in No. 1 doubles. Britt claimed an 8-2 win in No. 1 singles.
Cameron won 8-0 in her singles match, and then won 8-1 in No. 2 doubles with partner Eleanor Slyman. Slyman won 8-1 in her No. 3 singles match.
Robertson won 8-0 in No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles with teammate McKayla Kirk. Kirk’s win in No. 5 singles came by an 8-4 score.
Union Pines hosts Triton on Wednesday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.