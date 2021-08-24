Kennedie Mercer is not the type to want to get in a hurry. Because of that, the North Moore senior setter likes to carry that same mentality on the court as an even kill leader for the Mustangs.
“I’m not the captain, but I kind of do lead people,” Mercer said. “I’m the setter so I control the ball. I control the attitudes, I control everything. My place on the team is to control, slow the game down and get them steady.”
And that mentality also goes further than her role as a setter.
“In the times where some of the other people get down, but I can’t do that,” she said. “If I get down, we all get down.”
Mercer provided a lift for North Moore early as the volleyball team adapted from mistakes during the four-set defeat against Woods Charter at home Monday. The Wolves won with scores of 25-11, 25-18, 20-25 and 25-22.
While typically serving in a facilitator role on offense, Mercer took to the offensive at times in the match as North Moore fought off defeat in the third set, and clawed its way back into the fourth set before the Wolves finished off the match.
“She’s definitely one of our most aggressive,” North Moore coach Crystal Leenheer said. “Her serves are aggressive, she has an aggressive hit and we use her as a setter to get up some crazy balls.”
To go along with her 18 assists in the match, Mercer added five kills and a service ace in the first set.
In the third set, North Moore (1-2) stared down defeat and an early deficit to take an 8-7 lead and hold it until the end of the set. North Moore’s Taleah Cochran-Chisholm and Reese Hancock had kills to push the lead to 18-10. Woods Charter (2-1) countered to tie the score at 19-all. Hancock and Julia Paschal each had a kill before errors by the Wolves closed out the set.
“I’m definitely proud of them for competing and fighting back. Like I said in the beginning (of the season), that’s all I wanted to see out of them,” Leenheer said. “If we just clean up some of our mental errors and put those pieces together, we could see a better outcome for sure.”
The fight continued in the fourth set for the Mustangs. Woods Charter jumped out to a 6-0 lead, and North Moore cut the lead to a four-point spread on several occasions and used a Paschal kill to make it a 22-20 Woods Charter lead before the Wolves pulled away.
Both teams traded out the lead in the early goings of the first set and Woods Charter used a 9-1 run early to take control in the most lopsided set. From there the Mustangs adjusted in between sets and following timeouts.
“Every timeout I took, we won the point back,” Leenheer said. “They are very coachable. All of them. They adjust really well.”
Cochran-Chisholm had 11 kills and nine digs in the match. Hancock had eight kills and five digs.
Woods Charter’s Lexi Smollen had 25 kills.
North Moore plays at Chatham Charter Tuesday.
Pinecrest Falls at Green Hope
The Pinecrest volleyball team lost its first match of the season at Green Hope Monday. The Falcons won in three sets with scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-20.
Emmie Modlin led the Patriots (3-1) with 17 digs and 13 digs in the loss. Junior libero Lainey Mullins had 14 digs. Setters Sydney Karjala and Sydney Garner had 12 and nine assists respectively.
Karsen Corbett had three blocks.
Pinecrest plays at Jack Britt Thursday.
O’Neal Claims Golf Win Over Union Pines
Maya Beasley led the O’Neal girls golf team to a nonconference win in a nine-hole match against Union Pines on the Pines Course of the Country Club of Whispering Pines Monday.
Beasley had a round of 40 to claim medalist honors as the Falcons won 126-142 over the Vikings.
The top four golfers for O’Neal were Beasley, followed by rounds of 43 for Lauren Kuhn and Mary Earhart, and a 45 for Audrey Kim.
Union Pines was led by Sara Adams and Jaclyn Manzo each had a round of 46, and Carolyn Coffey and Morgan Pettine each had a round of 50.
