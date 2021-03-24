IMG_9971.jpeg

North Moore junior Kennedie Mercer tosses to first base during the Mustangs' season-opening loss to South Stanly on Tuesday.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

More than a year since the North Moore softball team had played a contest together, there were signs of rust and inexperience that coach Jasmine Wray said.

“We have some experience in places, but we have one senior so we have a lot of growing pains,” the Mustangs’ coach said after a 18-1 loss to South Stanly at home on Monday.

“I feel like after watching this game that the future of North Moore softball is bright. It’s going to take some growing pains but I’m glad that we have them on board."

With one senior on the team, Wray sees room for growth with the young Mustangs’ team this season that comes in after losing last season due to the pandemic.

Against South Stanly, North Moore fell behind early, surrendering four runs in the top of the first, and then the home team followed by getting runners on second and third with one out before the side was struck out, stranding the runners.

South Stanly scored six runs in the third inning to take a 10-0 lead into the fifth inning. From the second to the fourth inning, North Moore had one runner reach base safely with a walk in the fourth inning.

The Mustangs extended the game into the sixth inning with one run coming with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kennedie Mercer hit a sharp ground ball up the middle that South Stanly had two errant throws on that led to Makayla Bray scoring from first base.

The Rowdy Rebel Bulls scored eight runs in the next half inning before closing out the win in the bottom of the sixth.

Mercer had two hits in the loss for North Moore and Reese Hancock had the other hit in the contest. Both are a big part in the junior class that Wray has high hopes for.

“They didn’t get to show their skill and what they have, but I feel like we have a lot of hidden talents,” Wray said.

Others in the group include utility player Abbie McNeill and outfielder Mya Gillis. Samantha Thompson is a versatile player that is the lone senior.

North Moore plays at North Rowan on Thursday.

Union Pines Edges Northwest Guilford

Behind scoring from a pair of seniors, the Union Pines girls soccer team earned a 2-1 win on the road at Northwest Guilford on Tuesday.

Emily Bowbliss scored a goal and assisted on a score by teammate Emma Ring in the victory for Union Pines (4-0). Sage Doughtery assisted on Bowbliss’ score.

Union Pines opens Tri-County Conference play on Monday against Harnett Central at home.

Vikings Rout Jets in Tennis Opener

The Union Pines boys tennis team did not surrender a set to visiting Jordan-Matthews on Tuesday, claiming a 9-0 win to open the season.

Luke O’Donnell, Caleb Downing, Aaron Scodius and Jake Moubry claimed straight set wins in singles play, while David Moubry and Joey Tortora won by forfeit.

Jordan-Mattews forfeited the No. 3 doubles match, and Union Pines claimed 8-0 wins in Nos. 1 and 2 doubles with O’Donnell and Downing in No. 1 doubles and the Moubry brothers teaming up in No. 2 doubles.

Union Pines plays at Triton on Thursday.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days