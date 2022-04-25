It was a photo that coach Richard Smith showed the North Moore boys golf team early on in the season of a lonely banner that hangs in the school’s gymnasium.
On the gym wall there are team banners decked out with conference, sectional, regional and one state championship for all the teams through the school’s history, and the boys golf team had one season to post a conference title to be commemorated on its banner.
That lonely golf ball banner representing the 1991 season got a playing partner Monday afternoon at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club when the Mustangs claimed a 44-stroke win over Chatham Central at the 18-hole Mid-Carolina Conference championship, and four players were named all-conference.
“It felt good and I want to do it three more times,” North Moore freshman Brady Preslar said.
The championship performance was led by a freshman, a sophomore and a junior, who is playing his first season of golf to help fuel the dramatic turnaround for the program.
“Just to see these young golfers, these first-year golfers coming out and competing with kids that have been playing before. I can just see the hard work that has come out this year,” Smith said.
Sophomore J.J. Doutt used a back-nine score of 39 to post a team-best 87 in the championship. Doutt’s 39 is the only time this season a Mustang golfer broke 40 over nine holes.
Preslar finished with an 88, including a back nine score of 43 and finished fourth in the conference in overall score.
“We lost a player last year, and we gained a few good ones this year. We’re fixing to go all out next year,” Doutt said.
Among the newcomers that Doutt was referring to is junior Mason Garner, who continued his strong play from last week’s showing, putting together a round of 96.
“It’s pretty sweet to come out here and put up a banner. It hadn’t been done in 30 years,” Garner said.
The young trio will return next season, and already has sights set for what’s possible next spring.
“We’re going to come back even stronger and we’re going to win by even more next year,” Garner said.
Smith said the pipeline of newcomers joining the program in the future seems to be full of talent for the Mustangs.
“I’m excited and I know I’ve got more golfers coming in next year that want to play golf for us that do play golf,” Smith said. “I’m pumped for that.”
Senior Hayden Garner had a round of 111, and said this season was about making up for shortcomings in the past.
“We got redemption this year because last year we didn’t win it,” he said.
Fellow senior and first-year golfer Logan Pennington finished with a 130, but saw himself and the team grow throughout the year.
“With it being my first year and all, it was nice to do good in the first year. It’s big for everybody in the past and now,” Pennington said. “I’ve had a lot of people hear about how well we’ve done this year and they’ve been just as excited as we are.”
In their final conference match, Smith took pride in what he saw from the seniors.
“It was Logan’s first time ever playing an 18-hole tournament,” Smith said. “Hayden was struggling, but he came in the clutch there on the back nine. He hit some shots we needed him to hit.”
North Moore will compete in the 1A Mideast regional at Goldsboro Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.
Patriots, Vikings Close Out Conference Play
The Pinecrest boys golf team cruised to another conference title Monday on Pinehurst No. 6 with an 80-stroke margin over the field in the final Sandhills Athletic Conference match.
Using a team score of 295, Pinecrest eased over Union Pines’ score of 375. The Vikings finished as the 3A conference champion.
In Monday’s round, freshman Carson Bertagnole and junior Holland Giles each had scores of 73 to lead the field. Senior Jackson Bode finished with a round of 74 and freshman Hudson Griffin had a round of 75 to finish out the Patriots’ scoring.
Union Pines was led by Gage Hull’s round of 88. Teammate Damitirius Quick had a round of 90 and Konnor Kinlaw had a round of 95.
Pinecrest hosts the Pinecrest Invitational Wednesday on Pinehurst No. 8.
Falcons Win Conference Crown
With a combined team score of 233, the O’Neal boys golf team won the Tri-TAC championship Monday at Mid South Club.
Michael Schaal was named the conference’s player of the year after his round of 72 led the team.
The Falcon’s scoring was rounded out by Andrew Hobbs with a 75, Peter Myers and Max Martin with a 79, Jack Halloran with an 80 and Jacob Graham with an 82. All five players were named all-conference.
Coach Jon Halloran was named the conference coach of the year.
