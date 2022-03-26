With all the cliches that come with rivalry matchups about throwing out the records as both teams always seem to play up when they see a familiar foe, there was just a little more on the line as the North Moore baseball team took on Chatham Central this week in a Tuesday-Friday series.
“They were the second team in the conference and they were the only other 1A team so we had to come in here with our head straight and put up a big finish against them,” senior Logan Ritter said. “It was a big game for us to clinch the playoffs.”
But with a little more than bragging rights on the line, that didn’t stop a young Bears team from giving the veteran Mustangs a fight in both games this week. Friday night the rivalry came to North Moore at home, and the seasoned players from the home team came through with clutch plays to close out the 5-4 Mid-Carolina Conference win.
“Anytime you play Chatham Central, they’re going to give you a game, we’re going to give them a game, and nothing is going to be taken for granted from either side,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said. “We’ve got two grind-it-out wins this week against them. I like the competition.”
North Moore (7-0, 4-0 Mid-Carolina) and Chatham Central (3-4, 2-2 Mid-Carolina) traded the lead over the first six innings of the contest, but it was a homer from Ritter and defensive plays in the top of the seventh from junior shortstop to send their rivals back home with a loss.
Chatham Central had just taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but Ritter’s brute strength sent a ball whizzing over the left field wall to tie the contest.
“I just went up there with a clear mind. Earlier this season I had been struggling at the plate and I’ve been putting in the work here at the cage late at night,” Ritter said. “I’m just going up there not expecting nothing, but seeing the ball and letting it eat.”
“Logan is one of my top hitters,” Kennedy said. “I’ve been telling them that line drives will get out of here too, and by gosh if he didn’t prove that tonight. It was gone before we could even look up to see.”
Later in the inning, Ashton Monroe hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score a run and put North Moore up 4-3.
The Bears’ response came from a Zane Overman RBI single in the top of the sixth inning.
The Mustangs responded again with their seniors leading the way. Ritter reached base on a single and was standing on third and a bunt from Monroe surprised Bears pitcher Anthony Lopossay, and he mishandled the ball for Ritter to score and to make it 5-4.
“I got up here in the middle and saw where he had lost the ball so I went for it. Ashton laid down a good bunt, not the prettiest, but good enough to get the job done,” Ritter said.
Allred had moved to shortstop this week after teammate Gabriel Swarms went down with an injury.
“I just had to fill in for Gabriel. I had to be a team leader and take over at shortstop,” Allred said. “I just had to do what I had to do to make the play. I knew the runner on third was going to score even if I made a good throw.”
With one out in the top of the seventh, Allred dove in front of a sharp hit grounder up the middle that would have scored a Chatham Central run if it had rolled into the outfield grass. The dust had not settled from Allred’s first diving stop before the junior closed out the game when he ran down a slow hopping ball on the right side of the infield and zipped a throw over to Ritter at first for the final out.
“I knew the kid could play. I knew Ty was a gamer,” Kennedy said. “I don’t think anybody, even myself included in this stadium when that ball was hit up the middle, thought it was going to be a question that he was going to get it.”
Ethan Dunlap got the start for North Moore and struck out 10 in his six innings on the mound.
Allred had a pair of hits, along with Gabe Purvis and Justis Dorsett had three hits to lead the Mustangs.
North Moore hosts Montgomery Central Thursday.
Pinecrest Sneaks By Southern Lee
The Pinecrest baseball team remained undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a 4-3 win in eight innings at Southern Lee Friday night.
The Patriots scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to claim the win.
Colby Wallace, Jackson Kuhn and Nick DiCarlo had an RBI each for the Pinecrest (8-1, 4-0 Sandhills) and Kuhn and Wallace each had two hits apiece.
Cam Bunker had eight strikeouts in more than five innings on the mound and Noah Arnett struck out four batters in his time on the hill for the Patriots.
Pinecrest hosts Lee County
Union Pines Swept by Scotland
The Union Pines baseball team lost its third straight game in a 7-6 loss at home to Scotland Friday night.
The Vikings (4-6, 0-4 Sandhills) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but were unable to hold off a Scotland rally in the top of the sixth inning.
Finley Spicer had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs for Union Pines in the loss, including a homer. Hunter Meeds added a solo homer for the Vikings.
Chance Purvis added two hits in the loss.
Ryder Douglas had five strikeouts on the mound for the Vikings.
Union Pines hosts Richmond Tuesday.
