North Moore’s cross country trail – the Mustang Mile – snakes around the perimeter of the campus and reaches the most northern point of the property before completing the loop that runners traverse three times in a meet.
On that northernmost point of the property, the trail circles around a barn and a fenced area that houses goats for the school’s agricultural classes. The turn around the corner of the fence and the uphill climb to the start-finish area is known as “goat hill,” and Tuesday Austin Dunlap made up ground on the part of the course that most despise.
“We really worked on powering up goat hill,” North Moore coach Jasmine Wray said. “He was behind that guy (in fifth place) on that last lap.
“A lot of runners run out of steam right there, especially that second mile. He got up and gave it his all. I’m super proud of him.”
Dunlap finished fifth in the boys race Tuesday with Jordan-Matthews and Ascend Leadership Academy visiting. His time was 23 minutes, 20 seconds and fell behind the pace of the first-place finisher at 22:09.
“What I like about our guys is you never know what you are going to get in a good way,” Wray said. “Every race, even in practice, they are always competing with each other.”
On the girls side, North Moore placed two girls in the top three, with Adysen Robinson coming in second with a time of 27:45.
“Our goal is to just tick away at our times. Before the race, I told them a specific time and I pointed out a couple girls I wanted them to be in front of,” Wray said. “They executed it. Just every week getting better.”
North Moore will host the Mid-Carolina Conference cross country championships in October.
Patriots Down Raiders in Three Sets
Never allowing visiting Richmond to score more than 17 points in a set, the Pinecrest volleyball team continued its run at the top of the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings with a three-set win at home Tuesday.
The Patriots won 25-12, 25-17 and 25-7 in the match to improve to 13-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play this season.
Doing a little bit of everything in the match, Emmie Modlin had 10 digs, seven kills, four aces and three assists in the win. Lainey Mullins passed for 17 digs and had three service aces. Sydney Garner also had three aces, and had 13 assists.
At the net, Caroline Bradford led the team with eight kills, Karsen Corbett added six blocks and five kills and Julia Emore had five kills.
Pinecrest plays Thursday at Southern Lee.
Union Pines Blanks Richmond in Tennis
Claiming shutout wins in seven of the nine matches Tuesday, the Union Pines girls tennis team breezed to a 9-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Richmond.
Tyne Ross, Lily Slyman, Becca Cameron, Abby Robertson and McKayla Kirk won their singles matches by 8-0 scores. Hanna Smith won the No. 6 singles, 8-2, over her opponent.
In doubles play, Ross and Slyman, as well as the team of Cameron and Robertson, won 8-0 in their matches. The No. 3 doubles contest was won 8-1 by Kirk and Madelyn Ragsdale.
Hoke County comes to Union Pines Thursday.