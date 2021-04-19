Twin brothers Jake and Davis Moubry have played a vital role for the Union Pines boys tennis team all season, and continued to do so on Monday in an 8-1 win over Harnett Central at home in a game set to honor the only two seniors for the Vikings.
“We’re just delighted with these two kids,” Union Pines coach John Frye said after the match during the senior night ceremony. “Davis and Jake are about as close to perfection as you can get.”
Jake and Davis both won their singles matches, Davis did so in straight 6-0 sets in No. 5 singles. Jake claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win on Tuesday as Union Pines (5-0) won all but one of the singles matches.
The right-handed and left-handed combo then served up an 8-2 win in No. 2 doubles.
“We’re delighted with our two senior boys,” Frye said.
In the other matches, Aaron Scodius continued his undefeated streak in singles this season with a 6-0, 6-1 victory in No. 3 singles.
Luke O’Donnell and Caleb Downing won in Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, with 6-0, 6-0 wins. They did not surrender a point in the match as they closed out an 8-0 win in doubles action together.
Scodius and Jack Carmichael won 8-4 in No. 3 doubles.
Union Pines plays at home on Tuesday against Chatham Central.
Vikings Squeak Out Win at Lee County
For the first time in Tri-County Conference play, the Union Pines girls soccer team played a whole contest, and were in a heated battle through much of the match as the Vikings won 1-0 at Lee County on Monday.
Lexi Robbins scored the goal for the Vikings (10-0, 6-0 Tri-County) in the second half of the contest.
Union Pines hosts Southern Lee on Tuesday.
In other county soccer action on Monday, Uwharrie Charter handed North Moore a 4-0 loss on the road. North Moore is 2-4 on the season.