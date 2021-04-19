IMG-6830.jpeg

Union Pines tennis seniors Jack and Davis Moubry pose with tennis coach John Frye after the 8-1 match win over Harnett Central on Monday at home.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Twin brothers Jake and Davis Moubry have played a vital role for the Union Pines boys tennis team all season, and continued to do so on Monday in an 8-1 win over Harnett Central at home in a game set to honor the only two seniors for the Vikings.

“We’re just delighted with these two kids,” Union Pines coach John Frye said after the match during the senior night ceremony. “Davis and Jake are about as close to perfection as you can get.”

Jake and Davis both won their singles matches, Davis did so in straight 6-0 sets in No. 5 singles. Jake claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win on Tuesday as Union Pines (5-0) won all but one of the singles matches.

The right-handed and left-handed combo then served up an 8-2 win in No. 2 doubles.

“We’re delighted with our two senior boys,” Frye said.

In the other matches, Aaron Scodius continued his undefeated streak in singles this season with a 6-0, 6-1 victory in No. 3 singles.

Luke O’Donnell and Caleb Downing won in Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, with 6-0, 6-0 wins. They did not surrender a point in the match as they closed out an 8-0 win in doubles action together.

Scodius and Jack Carmichael won 8-4 in No. 3 doubles.

Union Pines plays at home on Tuesday against Chatham Central.

Vikings Squeak Out Win at Lee County

For the first time in Tri-County Conference play, the Union Pines girls soccer team played a whole contest, and were in a heated battle through much of the match as the Vikings won 1-0 at Lee County on Monday.

Lexi Robbins scored the goal for the Vikings (10-0, 6-0 Tri-County) in the second half of the contest.

Union Pines hosts Southern Lee on Tuesday.

In other county soccer action on Monday, Uwharrie Charter handed North Moore a 4-0 loss on the road. North Moore is 2-4 on the season.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days