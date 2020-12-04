Pinecrest’s two middle hitters, Junior Chloe Modlin and Sophomore Karsen Corbett, say they are constantly in a friendly competition against each other in practices and matches, and the Patriots’ volleyball team is seeing the benefits as the pair are helping fuel the offensive with their competitive fire.
“I feel like it’s a competition between the both of us. It’s so evenly matched; it’s always 50-50,” Corbett said. “It’s never a dull moment between the both of us.”
The pair’s play helped Pinecrest at different times of Thursday’s road Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Jack Britt. The end result was another three-set victory for Pinecrest, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-12, to close out a week with a pair of wins over the two teams that entered the week second and third in the conference standings behind the Patriots.
“We get our energy off each other. We definitely have a lot of energy to share with each other,” Modlin said. “We wanted to stay consistent with how we play.”
Modlin had eight blocks and seven kills, while Corbett had seven kills and three blocks. And while the rotation keeps either one on the front row at the same time, the intensity of their friendly competition carries over the energy that each built up.
They each tallied up their stat totals while using different approaches on their attacks, as Corbett’s power was matched alongside the touch at times by Modlin.
“Middles make us run and when they’re on, we just seem to take care of business,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said.
The middle hitters also benefited from some additions to the play calling to combat Jack Britt’s blocking strategy.
“Because of their blocking ability and their athleticism up front, we had to mix it up,” Shepherd said. “Some of the plays we ran were set up ones where Karsen had the slide kills and Chloe had the B kills.”
Pinecrest (6-0) led from start to finish in the first and third sets, and found itself in a fight midway through the second set with the Buccaneers (4-2).
Jack Britt had a small advantage in the early stages of the set, but never more than two points. With the score tied at 14-all, Pinecrest seemingly flipped the switch on offense, and used a rally off Sydney Karjala serve to take control late in the set.
“Our serve receive passing kind of slacked off a little bit, but then our offense was off. We couldn’t find a way to put the ball down,” Shepherd said. “The girls never got uncomfortable today. They know how to play a tight set. They know how to work through it.”
During that 11-4 run to close the set, Corbett had three kills. But Shepherd said the spark came in a three-point span when Emmie Modlin had a kill and Grace Lyons added a block.
Corbett’s mark was left in the second set and during the middle of the third set as the Patriots stockpiled a large advantage over Jack Britt, and it was Chloe Modlin who helped start and close out the match.
Four kills and two blocks came for Chloe Modlin in the first set, and she accounted for three of the final five points in the final set to finish off the win.
After dropping the first set of the season against Scotland on Tuesday, she said the team refocused on what it wanted to do the final month of the regular season.
“We don’t need to drop another set. We shouldn’t have dropped one for Scotland, but we just let our energy go down,” Modlin said. “We just had to keep a high energy tonight.”
On the outside, Lyons added four blocks in the win. For the second straight match, senior Sophi Galford had more than 30 digs, with a 32-dig performance on Thursday with six aces. Lexi Allen had nine digs and six kills.
Pinecrest hosts Hoke County on Tuesday.
Vikings Top Western Harnett to Stay Undefeated
The Union Pines volleyball team fought off Western Harnett on the road on Thursday to improve to 5-0 on the season.
The Vikings' win in four sets came by scores of 25-22, 25-18, 20-25 and 25-16.
Senior Morgan Prots had a team-high 12 kills and five service aces in the match. She also added 20 digs, which was second to Taylor Parker’s 23 in the team’s passing total.
Senior Ali Polidori had 33 assists, 10 digs and five kills. Junior Gianna Silvestri had 11 kills and 10 digs, and freshman Tyne Ross had eight kills, a team-high five blocks and four kills.
Union Pines goes to Harnett Central on Tuesday.
Union Pines Cross Country Falls to Harnett Central
Harnett Central covered the top of the leaderboard following the Tri-County Conference cross country meet at home against Union Pines on Wednesday.
The Trojans won the boys and girls team results in the meet.
In the girls race, Union Pines finished one point behind Harnett Central in the meet. The Trojans finished in the top three positions, led by senior Sierra Collins in 17:43, and were followed by all 13 Union Pines runners taking fourth through 13th place.
Leading Union Pines was freshman Clara Kellner in fourth place with a time of 22:58, edging out sophomore Laura Caviness in the same time for fifth place.
Harnett Central controlled the boys race with the top six finishers crossing the finish line, led by junior Greyson Culbreth in a time of 17:42.
Union Pines senior Oscar Mondragon was the top finisher for the Vikings in a time of 21:52.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.