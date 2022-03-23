Falling behind visiting Southern Lee by four runs after the top of the fifth inning, the game plan for the Pinecrest baseball team to chip away at the deficit one run at a time.
With senior center fielder Nick DiCarlo coming up to the plate with two runners on and no outs, Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt was looking to move the runners up 90 feet with a bunt. During a Southern Lee mound visit before DiCarlo went up to bat, the senior let his coach know what he wanted to do.
“My hand’s kind of been hurting recently and I’ve been bunting a lot to avoid it and stay in the lineup. He asked me, ‘What do you think?’ and I was like, ‘I want to swing,’ and it paid off,” DiCarlo said. “I felt pretty confident. The ball I hit in the first inning was a deep fly ball I got under a little bit. I choked up a little bit and aimed for the top of it and I guess it worked.”
The run-by-run approach got a kickstart with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the fifth from DiCarlo, who connected on his first high school homer that left little doubt as he pointed to the pitch-black sky with his right pointer finger while jogging to first base as the baseball landed among the Pine trees past the right-field fence during the 11-5 comeback win for Pinecrest.
“That’s my first high school bomb and when I hit it I was like, ‘If that doesn’t go out, no ball ever will,’” DiCarlo said. “I was just trying to hit it hard. I know that kids a good pitcher. I wanted to hit something hard, not strike out and put something in play. We needed those runs.”
Southern Lee (2-3, 1-3 Sandhills) had just taken a 5-1 lead after scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning, and with Cavs starting pitcher Kale Scruggs dealing on the mound, Pinecrest (7-1, 3-0 Sandhills) had to refocus and it started with a huddle outside of the home dugout led by Hewitt.
“Our message was this is a time where we’ve got to stick together and keep our composure,” Hewitt said. “We wanted to turn four runs to three, and then turn it to two, and then turn it to one.”
DiCarlo’s homer was followed up by an RBI groundout from Pierce Perrotta with the bases loaded and one out to tie the game at 5-all heading to the sixth inning.
“We talk all season long about adversity. We are going to face adversity,” DiCarlo said. “If we’re going to win a state championship, we are going to have to bounce back from that kind of stuff.”
Colby Wallace got the start on the mound and left after five innings where he struck out 10 batters. Noah Arnett came in to close out the game over the final two frames, striking out five of the final six outs in his perfect outing.
The Patriot pushed across six runs in the bottom of the sixth to finish off the comeback. Wallace’s hard-hit ball to center field was dropped, and led to a pair of go-ahead runs to score. Jackson Kuhn knocked in a pair of runs with a single through the right side of the infield to make it 9-5. Errors led to another pair of runs scoring.
“We’re still doing a really good job at the plate,” Hewitt said. “For our guys to do what they did, and were patient waiting on a time we could score some runs, I’m ecstatic.”
Wallace’s night included three base knocks and Kuhn had a pair of hits.
Pinecrest travels to Southern Lee to close out the conference series Friday night.
In other baseball action, Union Pines lost 7-5 to Scotland on the road.
Mustangs Grind Out Wins Over Chatham Central
The North Moore baseball team rode another pitching gem from senior Robert Garner to pick up a 3-1 win at Chatham Central Tuesday to improve to 3-0 in Mid-Carolina Conference play.
Garner struck out 12 batters and allowed five hits in the win. The Mustangs (6-0) scored a single run in the second, third and fifth innings.
Gabe Purvis drove in two runs for the Mustangs and Ty Allred drove in the other run. Logan Ritter had two hits to lead the North Moore offense.
The Mustangs host Chatham Central Friday.
The North Moore softball team defeated Graham, 18-3, at home Tuesday.
Vikings Rout Scotland on the Road
A trio of goals from senior Gianna Silvestri helped the Union Pines girls soccer team to a 10-1 win at Scotland Tuesday night.
Silvestri’s first goal came 42 seconds into the match to lead to her first hat trick of the season. Lexi Robbins and Taryn Pekala each scored a pair of goals. Leah Morris, Riley Pittman and Julianna Paris each added a goal for the Vikings (5-2-1, 3-0 Sandhills).
Eva Reinhardt had three assists, and Taylor Leah and Daryn Ley added two assists apiece.
Union Pines plays its first home match of the season Friday against Richmond.
Pats, Vikes Fall in Shutouts
The Pinecrest and Union Pines softball teams lost Sandhills Athletic Conference games in quiet offensive nights Tuesday.
The Patriots lost 4-0 to Scotland on the road.
Maggie Drake had a pair of hits to lead Pinecrest. Donaka Owens had another hit.
Hoke County claimed a 10-0 win, holding the Vikings to three hits in the win.
Taylor Parker, Adelette Gutierrez and Corryn McCutchen had hits.
The Vikings hosts Asheboro Thursday.
Union Pines Tennis Tops Jets
The Union Pines boys tennis team won 7-2 at home against Jordan-Matthews Monday in non-conference action.
Claiming five wins in singles and two in doubles, the Vikings rebounded from a loss last week to Pinecrest. Caleb Downing, Luke O’Donnell, Aaron Scodius and Jackson Carmichael won singles and doubles matches for Union Pines. Joey Tortora won at No. 5 singles.
Union Pines plays at Jordan-Matthews Thursday.
Pinecrest Golfers Claim Win
The Pinecrest boys golf team claimed its second Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club Monday.
Freshman Carson Bertagnole led the Patriots for the second week in a row with a 3-under-par 33 for the nine-hole match. Teammate Hudson Griffin followed with a 35 and Isar Joshi shot a 37. Senior Jackson Bode and junior Holland Giles finished with a 38 each. Sup Rujiranan had a 40 and Iszac Bertagnole a 41.
