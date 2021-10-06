Three girls golf teams from local schools competed in the Pinecrest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 6 Tuesday.
The O’Neal School finished third, ahead of Pinecrest in eighth and Union Pines in 14th of the 17 schools that fielded more than three golfers. Reagan collected a team score of 1 over par to win the event.
O’Neal’s Alexsandra Lapple posted a 1-over-par round to finish fourth individually, with three birdies on the card. The rest of the Falcons’ scoring was rounded up with Maya Beasley’s round of 76, which included a back nine at even par to put her in a tie for 11th, and an 83 from Lauren Kuhn. Mary Earhart’s round of 87, but her score was not included in the team’s total.
Pinecrest had four golfers competing as a team and three other golfers competing independently. Sophomore B.B. Rujiranan posted the lowest round of any Patriot with a 6-over-par round to finish in a tie for 18th place.
Freshmen Camilah Porras and Kaitlyn Kruczek and senior Kitson O’Neal had the three lowest scores for Pinecrest in the team results. Porras had a round of 80 to finish in a tie for 24th, and Kruczek and O’Neal both had rounds of 82 to put them in a tie for 26th.
Senior Jayden Ford had a round of 83 to finish in tie for 31st
Senior Sara Adams led Union Pines with her 14-over-par round. Carolyn Coffey and Jaclyn Manzo rounded out the other two top scorers, with Coffey’s round of 31 over and Manzo’s round of 41.
Pinecrest Downs Lee County in Three Sets
The Pinecrest volleyball team won its 12th straight match with a three-set win over Lee County on the road Tuesday.
The Patriots defeated the Yellow Jackets with set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-13.
Helping to get the offense going with her passing and setting, junior Sydney Karjala had 18 assists and 11 digs. Senior Emmie Modlin tallied 15 kills and 14 digs. Laiken Christman had 21 digs, and Marlee Johnson added seven kills.
Pinecrest hosts Scotland Thursday.
Union Pines Dismantles Richmond
The Union Pines volleyball team claimed a road Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Richmond Tuesday by way of set scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-20.
Senior Gianna Silvestri had 18 kills and 20 digs in the win. Senior Faith Driver returned to the team to dish 28 assists and also had seven kills. Devyn Craven had seven kills and three blocks.
Brisi Gonzalez collected 20 digs.
Union Pines hosts Hoke County Thursday.
Vikings Defeat Cavs in Tennis
By sweeping the doubles matches, the Union Pines girls tennis team was able to earn a 7-2 Sandhills Athletic conference win over Southern Lee Tuesday on the road.
Tyne Ross, Lily Slyman, Becca Cameron and Abby Robertson each won their singles match and their doubles match against Southern Lee in the contest. McKayla Kirk teamed up with Robertson for the 9-8 win in No. 2 doubles, and Cameron joined up with Ceilidh Clendenin for the win in No. 3 doubles.
Union Pines plays at Pinecrest Thursday.