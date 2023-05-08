Pinecrest senior Marshall Landry closed out a perfect high school record on his home courts at the Country Club of North Carolina this weekend in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Mideast regional.
Landry had already claimed a pair of regional titles on the club’s courts as a sophomore and junior, his freshman season ended abruptly due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he added a third and final regional crown with a straight sets victory over Sid Patil from Green Level.
All four of Landry’s wins came by way of straight set victories. The closest match that Landry competed in was with Will Moon from Holly Springs in the semifinals by scores of 6-4, 6-2.
Landry will compete in the NCHSAA 4A state tournament for the third straight year. The Mississippi State recruit finished state runner-up last year, falling to Oliver Narbut in straight sets. He lost in the state semifinals to end his sophomore season.
The state championships will be contested at the Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh Friday and Saturday.
In other action at the 4A Mideast regional, sophomore Kenan Van Scoyoc lost in the first round of the singles. The doubles team of Ethan McClymont and Jake Maybouer won in their first doubles match.
Pinecrest Boys Lacrosse Wins in OT
A goal by Weston Thomson in overtime lifted the Pinecrest boys lacrosse team to an 8-7 win over Green Level in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.
The Patriots (11-8) take on No. 1-seeded Middle Creek in the third round of the state playoffs Tuesday on the road.
Green Level rallied for four goals in the fourth period to force overtime, after Pinecrest was held scoreless in the third quarter.
Thompson scored a pair of goals, as did fellow junior Gavin Laton. Trey Black and two assists and scored a goal.
Dominick Bialer had 14 saves in goal.
Patriots Into Third Round of Girls State Playoffs
For the first time in school history, the Pinecrest girls lacrosse team advanced to the third round of the state tournament after a 19-15 win over Laney in the second round.
Pinecrest takes on Wake Forest on the road in the third round Tuesday.
Junior Allie Hirst scored nine goals in the win for the Patriots (13-2), and Mya Hausauer and Karsen Corbett each added three goals each. Hausauer had four assists.