There are very few acts baseball players take offense to more than being in the on deck circle, and the opponent elects to intentionally walk the batter ahead of you.
Pinecrest junior Bryant Kimbrell stepped into the batter’s box moments after teammate Colby Wallace was intentionally walked by visiting Whiteville, and showed that walking his all-state teammate might have been a mistake when he blasted his first of two home runs in the game to help the Patriots claim a 10-5 win Wednesday.
“At that point, what was going through my mind was they don’t want to pitch to him, but they want to pitch to me,” Kimbrell said. “I had to prove to them that they didn’t want to pitch to me either.”
As Pinecrest (9-2) works to tinker its lineup throughout the season, having the powerful bats of Wallace and Kimbrell back-to-back keeps opposing team’s honest when they elect to give Wallace a free pass to avoid the damage his bat can do.
“You’ve got to be a hitter to hit behind Colby Wallace, because we feel like at times that’s going to happen,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “There are times we don’t run when Colby’s at the plate because we feel that if we run and steal second that leaves a bag open and they walk him.”
The three-run homer to left field from Kimbrell in the bottom of the fifth put Pinecrest up 5-3, and gave the home team the lead for good.
After Whiteville added a run in the next half inning, cutting the Pinecrest lead to 5-4, Pinecrest came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning looking to add an insurance run or two for a cushion when the game got to the seventh inning.
The Patriots added five more runs in the sixth, capped off with Kimbrell smoking a pitch over the left field wall to score himself and Hunter Huneycutt. Huneycutt drove home two runs with a bases-loaded single earlier in the inning, and Grayson Hudgins plated a run with an RBI groundout.
Both home runs from Kimbrell came with two strikes on him.
“As a two-strike hitter, you want to be quick to the ball, and be ready to hit anything that comes at you,” Kimbrell said.
Pinecrest’s offense came to the rescue once again after a fast start offensively from its opponents. Whiteville scored three runs on the third at-bat of the game when Ashton Hammonds homered to the left side.
“Our guys do a good job, maybe even do a better job than coaches, of staying calm,” Hewitt said. “We as coaches want them to get it going early, and we feel like we do, but they do a good job late in the game.”
Ethan Reynolds came in to pitch after that homer, and struck out three batters and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The meeting was two state runner-ups from a season ago, with Whiteville falling in the 2A state championship series, and Pinecrest in the 4A title.
“He came in and kept us right there and allowed us to score runs to shutdown a good Whiteville team,” Hewitt said. “The last time we saw this team was in the state championship, they played right before us in Burlington. We knew we were getting a well coached baseball team.”
Huneycutt had two hits, and J.C. Woolard scored a run in the bottom of the third inning on a suicide squeeze, plating the first Pinecrest run of the game.
Pinecrest hosts Southern Lee Friday.
Glenn Powers Past Vikings
The Union Pines baseball team fell short against Glenn at home Wednesday, falling in a 6-3 loss.
The Vikings (5-5) snapped their four-game win streak in the game.
Leading Union Pines at the plate was Grey Withrow with two hits, while Mayson Dear and Grey Booker each had an RBI
Peyton Kowalski homered twice for Glenn in the win.
Union Pines goes to Scotland Friday.
Pinecrest Girls Lacrosse Moves to 7-0
The Pinecrest girls lacrosse team stayed undefeated with a 23-3 road win at Cape Fear Wednesday.
The Patriots (7-0, 4-0 Conference) were led by senior Karsen Corbett with four goals and two assists. Junior Lily Wellener and senior Kerrigan Holt each had three goals. Freshman Cina Huston scored twice and had three assists, while Peyton Page and Mya Hausauer each scored two goals.
Allie Hirst had five assists.
Freshman Isabella Robinson had three saves.
In the boys game, Pinecrest stayed perfect in conference play with a 15-2 win at Cape Fear.
Pinecrest plays its first home game of the season on the new artificial turf surface Monday against Jack Britt.