Pinecrest vs Whiteville Baseball for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest's Bryant Kimbrell connects with a pitch against Whiteville at home Wednesday in a 10-5 non-conference win.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

There are very few acts baseball players take offense to more than being in the on deck circle, and the opponent elects to intentionally walk the batter ahead of you.

Pinecrest junior Bryant Kimbrell stepped into the batter’s box moments after teammate Colby Wallace was intentionally walked by visiting Whiteville, and showed that walking his all-state teammate might have been a mistake when he blasted his first of two home runs in the game to help the Patriots claim a 10-5 win Wednesday.

Bryant Kimbrell (18) is welcomed at home plate after his sixth-inning homer by teammate Pierce Perrotta (5).
Pinecrest' Ethan Reynolds delivers a pitch against Whiteville at home Wednesday.

