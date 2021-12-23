Less than a day after a close loss on the first day of the Holiday in the Pines at home, the Pinecrest boys basketball team found itself in another tightly contested game Thursday against Cardinal Gibbons.
The matchup one day prior slipped away from Pinecrest, but the home team came up with plays late to clinch a 49-46 win. The main difference between the win over the Crusaders and the loss Wednesday to Hoggard came down to one thing, according to coach Kellen Parrish.
“Our intensity was a lot better tonight,” he said. “It’s only going to help build us. We’re learning how to play together and learning how to win together by going through these tough games. It’s only going to help us late in conference, late January and February.”
The Patriots (5-3) are continuing to grow and mesh together well as a team on the court, but in the clutch moments, the veteran leadership of the team has continued to come up with the pivotal plays.
For the second game in a row, senior guard J.J. Goins played a big part, even beyond his scoring, in the fourth quarter.
“We wanted it more tonight than last night. We just didn’t have an edge last night,” Goins said. “The effort wasn’t there until the end (Wednesday), but we’ve got to have it the whole game to win close games like this. We’ve got to have energy from the get-go.”
Goins scored two of his 11 points in the final quarter on a layup with 1:08 left in the game to end a three-minute scoring drought for the Patriots. His bucket tied the score at 43-all.
Colby Wallace made a layup, and hit a pair of free throws inside of 40 seconds left in the game to make it 47-43 Pinecrest.
“He just puts his head down and he goes to work,” Parrish said of Wallace. “He’s right there when you need him. Always ready to go.”
On Cardinal Gibbons’ next possession, Elijah Omar hit a 3-pointer from straightaway, making it a 47-46 ballgame with 10 seconds left.
Goins came away with perhaps the biggest rebound of the night following a Crusaders foul that sent Thomas Mandell to the line. Mandell missed the front end of a one-and-one, Aidan Lyons tipped the miss up as Goins came crashing in from behind the 3-point line and secured the ball in the far right corner of the floor. Goins looked up and found Wallace cutting to the hoop for an open layup at the horn to close out the win.
“He likes the bright lights. He’s a gamer. He knows when it’s time to play, and he likes to perform on the stage,” Parrish said of Goins. “He makes winning basketball plays.”
Cardinal Gibbons (5-6) took its first lead of the second half in the third quarter after Elijah Omar hit back-to-back 3-pointers, giving the visitors a 32-27 lead midway through the third period. Goins scored four straight points, including a layup to beat the buzzer to tie the score at 32-all going into the fourth quarter.
The teams traded out the lead for the first four-plus minutes of the final period, before the Patriots closed on an 8-3 run.
“In close games, we’re going to have to trust each other and stick with each other,” Goins said.
The Crusaders were led in scoring by Omar and Matthew Field with 13 points each.
Jullien Cole added nine points and Jackson Bode chipped in six points for the Patriots.
Pinecrest is scheduled to play Whiteville in the first round of the West Bladen Christmas Tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Vikings Finish Second, Pinecrest Eighth at Tiger Classic
The Union Pines and Pinecrest wrestling teams competed in the Tiger Holiday Classic at Chapel Hill High School Tuesday and Wednesday. With 32 schools attending, the Viking wrestlers finished as the team runner-up, while the Patriots finished eighth in their return to the mat from a pause with the program after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Mooresville finished with 175.5 points to Union Pines' 160.5.
Individual champions for the Vikings were Colton Collins and Aiden McCafferty. Collins, a 220-pound junior, racked up 28 team points as he picked up three falls on his way to the finals. In the final Collins knocked off the top seed and previously undefeated Miguel Arguella of Southeast Guilford with an 8-2 decision. McCafferty, a senior and the top-ranked 170-pound wrestler in the state, tallied 27 team points with a fall, decision and major decision on the way to his final where he beat a very tough and highly ranked Alexander Gunning of Chapel Hill.
Pinecrest's Jayden Dobeck at 160 pounds and Robert Hyder at 182 pounds reeled off first-place finishes as well.
Other Viking medalists with significant scoring contributions were Jayden Crawford, at 113 pounds, with a second-place finish; Gaige Lloyd, at 145 pounds, with a third-place finish; Keaton Crawford, at 106 pounds, with a fourth-place finish; and Kelen DeVries at 285 pounds with a fifth-place finish.
Pinecrest's Riley Merchant at 132 pounds came in third and heavyweight Chase Godwin finished fourth in his division.
Union Pines is a young team with seven wrestlers on their roster for the tournament being underclassmen, as they had four freshman and three sophomores compete. Only one other team in the tournament, South View HS with eight underclassmen, had more.
“We don’t really talk about it much. Our goals and expectations don’t change much from year to year," coach Brian Gray said. "If you are in the line up you just have to rise to the challenge, meet the expectations and compete at the highest level and these guys are currently doing a great job with that.”
Union Pines is at home on Jan 4 for a conference meet with Southern Lee and Scotland.
