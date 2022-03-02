Visiting Green Level scored five unanswered goals in the final 13 minutes of the match to defeat the Pinecrest boys lacrosse team by a 12-7 score on the road Tuesday night.
“The good thing is, it’s early in the season. We’ve got plenty of time and 19 games on the schedule,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “They just need to put everything together.”
Pinecrest (0-1) and Green Level traded out the lead for the first three periods in Southern Pines Tuesday in the season opener for both teams, but the Gators closed with a 4-0 advantage in the fourth period to seal the win.
In the first period, Pinecrest was quick to respond to each Green Level goal, and scored three goals in a row coming from two scores from Gavin Hoover and another from Andrew Jimenez late in the period to take a 4-3 lead heading to the second.
Two goals from Gavin Laton and Emilio Najm helped Pinecrest respond to two goals from Green Level early in the second period to give the Patriots a 6-5 lead entering the second half.
A goal from Jimenez on a broken play after a turnover near the Green Level goal with 48 seconds left in the third period tied the match at 7-all. That would be the Patriots’ lone goal in the second half, and the final one of the night.
Sophomores Jackson Spells, Austin Hryn and Gus Maggio led the Green Level offense in the game. Spells scored four goals, while Hyrn and Maggio each had three goals in the win.
Pinecrest plays at Orange on Friday.
Patriots Claim Win Over Green Hope
Playing down one player for the final 48 minutes of the nonconference matchup at home, the Pinecrest girls soccer team picked up a 3-1 win over Green Hope Tuesday.
A red card late in the first half sent a Pinecrest player to the sidelines, and the Patriots played the rest of the match at an 11 to 10 player disadvantage the rest of the contest. At that point, Pinecrest held a 2-1 lead after two goals from a pair of freshmen. In the sixth minute, Anna Depenbrock headed home a corner kick from Grace Queen, and Queen found herself on the receiving end of Savannah Dunahay corner kick from the other side of the field in the 28th minute to answer a Green Hope goal.
Keaton Clark scored a goal in the 76th minute for Pinecrest to push the lead out to 3-1.
Pinecrest plays in Jacksonville at the Battle at the Beach against Hoggard on Friday.
Viking Tennis Opens with Win
The Union Pines boys tennis team claimed an 8-1 win at Lee County Tuesday to win in its season opener.
Suffering a loss in the No. 1 singles match, the Vikings were victorious in all other matches. Luke O’Donnell, Philip Johnson, Aaron Scodius and Jackson Carmichael won their singles matches by 8-0 scores. Joey Tortora in No. 6 singles won 8-1.
In doubles action, Johnson and Scodius won 8-0 in No. 2 doubles, and Carmichael and Micah Wortham won 8-0 in No. 3 doubles. O’Donnell and Caleb Downing won 8-3 in No. 1 doubles.
Union Pines hosts Terry Sanford Thursday.
