Fuquay-Varina scored four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to pull away from Pinecrest in a 10-7 victory that was the season opener for both boys lacrosse teams in Southern Pines on Tuesday.
“We kind of had a feeling it was going to be a tough battle,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “They fought hard, they played hard and they were playing unselfish, smart lacrosse.”
The Patriots (0-1) took a 7-6 lead going into the fourth quarter after a pair of goals from freshman Weston Thomson in the third period.
Late in the third period, Pinecrest goalkeeper Jackson Van De Car posted one of his best saves of the match after a ricocheted ball led to a runout opportunity for Fuquay Varina. The one-on-one chance by the Bengals’ J.J. Dickens was stopped by Van De Car as one of his several saves in the contest.
The Bengals (1-0) tallied four goals in the span of five minutes in the fourth, with two goals each coming from Ethan Burke and Caden Castle to seal the win.
The first half featured five ties and three lead changes as Thomson added a pair of goals, freshman Gavin Laton scored twice and senior Logan Laton opened the game with a goal in the first minute.
Last season, the match went 14-2 in favor of Fuquay-Varina, and Brad Thomson said the youth on the field was expected to come with some growing pains.
“We graduated a lot of kids, and we actually had a lot of younger kids that we asked to step up,” Thomson said. “We asked a lot of younger games to step up and play at a varsity level. I knew that was going to be our Achilles heel, that we would have some maturity issues and we are trying to work on that.”
Pinecrest plays Friday at South Garner.
Patriots Defeat Richmond In Girls Basketball
The Pinecrest girls basketball team claimed its first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season with a 60-53 win at Richmond on Tuesday.
Pinecrest (2-3, 1-2 SAC) outscored Richmond (3-1, 1-1 SAC) 18-10 in the fourth quarter, with Britteny Sparrow scoring eight of her game-high 21 points in the quarter.
Junior Emmie Modlin scored 20 points in the win for the Patriots, and went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Jakaya Scott added 12 points.
To open the game, Richmond ran out to a 10-3 lead. The Patriots trimmed the lead to 31-30 going into halftime.
Jayla McDougald led the Raiders with 18 points.
Pinecrest hosts Purnell Swett on Friday in a doubleheader with the boys game to follow.
Vikings Too Much For Southern Lee Girls
Holding Southern Lee to less than five points in every quarter, the Union Pines girls basketball team ran away with a 56-10 Tri-County Conference win on the road Tuesday.
Aaliyah Balser had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (4-0, 2-0 TCC) in the win. Emily Bowbliss added 10 points and five steals.
Union Pines jumped ahead 25-2 after the first quarter, and led 31-6 at the intermission.
Union Pines plays at home against Triton on Friday.
Southern Lee Boys Run Away From Union Pines in the Fourth
Holding onto an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter, Southern Lee scored 20 points to hand the Union Pines boys basketball team its first Tri-County Conference loss of the season in a 54-49 defeat.
The defending conference champs outscored the Vikings (2-2, 1-1 TCC) 20-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing 42-34 after three quarters of play.
Kelby Wright scored 15 points to lead all Union Pines scorers in the loss, and Ahmad Jones had 12 points.
Union Pines plays at home against Triton on Friday.