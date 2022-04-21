The North Moore boys golf team has a good problem to have: a wealth of young talent.
With several underclassmen on the roster, and several other players who entered the season relatively inexperienced, the Mustangs have been the toast of the Mid-Carolina Conference this season, and that continued at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club Wednesday for the final regular season nine-hole conference match.
“I like to see the youth coming in and putting in a lot of work and trying to get better each and every day in practice,” North Moore golf coach Richard Smith said. “It’s starting to show a lot more than it has in the past. I’ve got kids starting to want to play golf more at North Moore.”
The Mustangs played against Chatham Central and two golfers from Jordan-Matthews at Beacon Ridge, and picked up a 41-shot victory over the Bears.
The top two scorers for the Mustangs came from two golfers who picked up the sport recently. Junior Mason Garner posted a round of 46, including an up-and-down par on the final hole of the match. Senior Miguel Lopez recorded a 50.
“For them to come in and play like this every week is showing improvement, which is everything you want for a coach and a program,” Smith said. “Some surprising ones that I wasn’t expecting them to shoot that low, they came in when we needed them. That’s a positive.”
Sophomore JJ Doutt and freshman Brady Preslar each had a round of 51.
The Mustangs’ total of 198 topped Chatham Central’s 239. Noah Snyder, from Jordan-Matthews, was the top individual finisher with a score of 42.
North Moore hosts the Mid-Carolina Conference championship Monday, with the first 18-hole match of the season for the Mustangs. The shotgun start is set for 12:30 p.m., at Beacon Ridge. A win next week would provide the Mustangs with their first conference golf championship since 1991.
“That’s a big one. I remember at the first practice I showed them a picture of the banner (in the gym) and I said, ‘What’s missing?’ I thought we could do it with these kids,” Smith said. “We’ve had some in years past, but we’ve been a couple shots short.”
Pinecrest Sweeps Lacrosse Series With Vikings
A week after facing off in Southern Pines, the Pinecrest and Union Pines girls lacrosse teams had the second matchup in as many weeks in Cameron Wednesday afternoon.
The Patriots picked up a 22-12 conference win to remain in a tie for first in the conference standings with the road victory.
Six Patriots (7-3, 6-1) recorded a multi-goal game in the win over the Vikings (5-6, 4-4).
Led by sophomore Allie Hirst with six goals, Pinecrest’s offense had May Hausauer, Brielyn Wilson, Haley Adamo, Karsen Corbett and Lilly Petsolt record three goals. Wilson also assisted on nine of the goals in the win.
Union Pines’ Ariana Cline and Adison Voltis each scored four goals, and two goals apiece came from Madison Aldridge and Madelyn Telemeco.
Pinecrest’s Kaylee Akerlund had five groundballs for the Patriots and Adamo caused seven turnovers. Union Pines’ Janie Spicer had nine groundballs to go with her five assists.
Union Pines freshman goalkeeper Izzy Bonillo had 12 saves.
Pinecrest hosts Panther Creek Friday and Union Pines hosts Corinth Holders Wednesday.
Vikings Into Tournament Finals
The Union Pines baseball team picked up a 6-4 win over host Chatham Central Wednesday night to advance to the championship game of the easter tournament.
A matchup with Asheboro awaits the Vikings Thursday at 7 p.m. at Chatham Central.
In the win over the Bears, Union Pines (9-10) was led by senior Chance Purvis with three hits and three RBIs. He also pitched the final inning to close out the game.
Finley Spicer got the start, and struck out five batters, and at the plate he recorded two hits and two RBIs.
Trevor Hilburn had two hits and an RBI.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.