With senior setter Faith Driver not available Thursday, the Union Pines volleyball team played inspired.
The absence of the lynchpin in the offense was felt throughout the night, but that led to her teammates stepping up in a big matchup for the 3A championship race in the Sandhills Athletic Conference against Scotland at home.
“It honestly just took our energy because last time when we played Scotland we didn’t have that energy,” senior Emma Vacha said. “I knew we had to keep it up and we couldn’t let our mistakes get us down. If we did, we would dig a hole and lose our sets.”
The Vikings claimed a four-set win over the Scots as both sides now have two losses in conference play. Union Pines claimed the win with set scores of 25-17, 22-25, 25-13 and 25-21.
“It’s really a confidence boost at this point in the conference schedule,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “With Scotland being on the 3A side of the conference, this was kind of a must-win for us.”
Vacha let her presence be known at the net in the win, with 11 kills and 10 blocks. The blocks played a big part in slowing down the powerful hitters from Scotland (11-2, 7-2 Sandhills).
Union Pines (14-3, 6-2 Sandhills) rallied behind the senior hitter in the third set holding on to a 17-13 lead after both sides split the first two sets. Vacha had a kill or a block on five of the next six points to put the Vikings in position to close out the third set.
“I had to provide for the team in the ways I could. I needed to see what was open on the court and line up with the middles,” Vacha said.
Fellow senior Gianna Silvestri had to move to the setter role at times in the match, taking her from the outside hitter position she is accustomed to playing. The rest of the Viking hitters filled Silvestri’s spot at different points in the match. Senior Taylor Parker had nine kills, including four kills in the first set and Devyn Craven had five kills.
A youth movement also fueled Union Pines in the match with freshman Ellie Chapin collecting four kills and five blocks, and sophomore Gracelyn Hammes dishing 15 assists.
“(Gracelyn) played a bigger role with Faith out. She was getting more touches on the ball, setting when she was on the front row. She did an awesome job,” Marks said. “Ellie, my freshman, I love her and we’ve got to get her to celebrate instead of looking so surprised every time she scores a point. She really stepped up.”
Silvestri had 21 digs, 13 assists, five kills and five aces.
“Gianna Silvestri is one of the best volleyball players I’ve ever coached. I could put her anywhere in any position,” Marks said. “My senior leadership was really showing that’s what we needed to be successful.”
With Silvestri and Hammes setting up most of her attacks, Vacha stayed focused on her job as if the balls were being set up by Driver like usual.
“I was just remembering that they are not as used to this, especially Gianna because she’s an outside hitter,” Vacha said. “I just have to work with what I get because that’s all I can do and I have to keep it in for the team.”
The win not only kept the Vikings in the race for the top 3A seed out of the conference for the state playoffs, but also came as revenge for a four-set loss at Scotland earlier this season.
Union Pines plays at Richmond Tuesday.
Patriots Defeat Southern Lee In Volleyball Sweep
The Pinecrest volleyball team remained perfect in Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a three-set win on the road at Southern Lee Thursday.
The Patriots improved to 14-1 and 8-0 in conference play with set wins of 25-19, 25-16 and 25-20.
Led by an offensive and defensive force at the net from seniors Emmie Modlin and Julia Emore and juniors Marlee Johnson and Karsen Corbett.
Modlin had a team-high 11 kills and six blocks and Emore added seven kills and three blocks. Johnson tallied seven blocks and six kills and Corbett had seven kills and five blocks.
Sydney Karjala had 18 assists and Sydney Garner had 16 assists.
Lainey Mullin tallied 19 digs.
Pinecrest plays at Lee County Tuesday.
In other county volleyball action, North Moore defeated Graham to improve to 5-2 in Mid-Carolina Conference play this season.
Vikings Continue Tennis Roll Over Hoke County
Another match, another 9-0 win for the Union Pines girls tennis team. The Vikings hosted Hoke County Thursday and claimed the shutout win.
Tyne Ross, Lily Slyman, Abby Robertson, McKayla Kirk and Madelyn Ragsdale claimed singles victories in straight sets without losing a game. Becca Cameron won 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match.
In doubles play, Ross and Slyman won the No.1 match, 8-0, and the No. 3 match was won 8-0 by Cameron and Ceilidh Clendenin. The No. 2 set was won by Kirk and Robertson, 8-2.
Union Pines goes to Southern Lee Tuesday.
