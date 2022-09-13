Pinecrest volley vs Green Hope 19.jpeg

Pinecrest’s Brooke Emore, left, and Karsen Corbett go up for a block against Green Hope at home Monday. The Patriots came away with a four-set win.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

There wasn’t a time during Monday’s non-conference volleyball match against Green Hope that Pinecrest senior Karsen Corbett wasn’t ready to viciously send the volleyball to the other side of the net.

Even early in the fourth set, the referee up on the stand had to remind Corbett to wait for his whistle to serve the ball.

Pinecrest volley vs Green Hope 10.jpeg

Karsen Corbett (14) celebrates a Pinecrest point in the match Monday against Green Hope.
IMG-3760.png

Capodanno's Reina Fernandez serves the ball Monday against Sandhills Classical Christian.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days