There wasn’t a time during Monday’s non-conference volleyball match against Green Hope that Pinecrest senior Karsen Corbett wasn’t ready to viciously send the volleyball to the other side of the net.
Even early in the fourth set, the referee up on the stand had to remind Corbett to wait for his whistle to serve the ball.
But when you have the hot hand, it’s hard to slow down at times.
“The energy is just pumping me up. I feel like Sydney (Karjala) is just setting me up with these really good passes and I know what to do in order to get the kill. It’s just a mindset thing,” Corbett said. “I think everyone wants the ball set to them all the time because whenever we’re on fire, we just get the job done. I don’t really think that there’s just one player that has the hot hand because everybody has the hot hand and everybody can execute all the time.”
Playing through a challenging non-conference schedule, the Patriots have worked to play more aggressive with their attacks, a message that Corbett took and ran with in recent weeks. In the four-set win over Green Hope at home, she finished with 28 kills.
“You go out and play Chapel Hill, we scheduled Green Hope, Saturday we played Millbrook and got to play D.H. Conley, so we’re going out and finding good volleyball and competing,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said. “We have a mantra that when it’s our turn to kill, let’s go kill and put the ball down. When you’re playing good teams like this, when you get the ball you have to do something with it, and I thought tonight we did a really good job of executing.”
Pinecrest and Green Hope split the first two sets, and the final two sets ended dramatically for the Patriots by scores of 30-28 in the third set and 28-26 in the fourth set.
In that pivotal third set, Green Hope (10-2) broke several ties late in the set to gain a small lead, but the Patriots (9-2) had an answer. With the set tied at 22-all, both sides traded kills by their powerful hitters to lead the set where the victor would have to win by two points. Pinecrest took a one-point lead three straight times, and each time the Hawks had their answer. Green Hope took a 28-27 lead after a Pinecrest error, only for Corbett to respond with a kill. Laiken Christman closed the set with an ace.
“In every phase of the game, we had more errors, so that was on us,” Blackburn said. “We’re learning how to execute, and do it against good teams and in big moments.”
Corbett opened the fourth set with five kills, and in that time, Pinecrest and Green Hope traded out the lead ahead of a 10-10 tie midway through.
This year has brought out a different look for Corbett, who previously played as a middle hitter. Now moved to outside hitter, she never left the floor Monday, playing on the back row where she also had six digs in the match, while also being set several times for kills on the back row.
“For travel volleyball these last two seasons I’ve been playing front row and back row, so I’ve gotten a lot of experience. I think this year they saw that talent and they just wanted to put me in a spot where I can execute the best,” Corbett said. “Right now it’s not much of a change for me. I’m actually very glad it happened because personally I feel like I’m better in that position. Whenever we put Jacey (Olsen) in the middle, she’s been killing it. She’s been doing great and her blocking is really good.”
Playing Corbett at different positions is a benefit of the wealth of hitters this year’s Pinecrest team has, and through that, the Patriots, and Corbett, have flourished.
“The biggest growth for Karsen is her mental game. That’s something that she’s still constantly working on. Karsen has come into her own as a leader. I think her teammates are embracing her maybe more than last year,” Blackburn said. “I think she has the opportunity to be more engaged in the game (at outside hitter). She’s definitely always aggressive, always swinging, maybe sometimes when I don’t want her to, but you’ve just got to give kids the opportunity to make plays.”
In the fourth set, the platoon of Patriot hitters helped build a large lead late in the set. Kills from Brooke Emore, Carolina Bradford, Marlee Johnson and Olsen put Pinecrest up 23-18.
“Typically in the past we’ve only had that one hitter that we always go to. Like last year, Emmie Modlin was fantastic and she deserved to be set all the time, but sometimes that wasn’t the game plan that we needed,” Corbett said. “This is why I feel like we beat Green Hope, because we were able to spread it around so much and we were able to confuse their blockers on the front line.”
But Green Hope didn’t go down quietly, riding the serve of Belle Patrick to take a 25-24 lead after six straight points.
Pinecrest closed with three straight points, including the final kill from Corbett to go up 27-26.
The win for Pinecrest is a program building win, Blackburn said, given Green Hope’s pedigree after winning four straight state titles from 2016 to 2019. These challenges have become a common place for the Patriots over the last two seasons, and this year the wins have come at a much higher rate.
“Last year, we weren’t quite able to execute enough, but I felt like we were starting to just see that level more,” Blackburn said. “I feel like we’re used to that now, so now we have the ability to execute and now worry about the speed of the game.”
To assist Corbett at the net, Olsen and Bradford each had seven kills and Emore added five. Setting up the big night offensively was Karjala with 41 assists and 19 digs.
Lainey Mullins had a team-high 21 digs.
Pinecrest host Scotland Tuesday.
Patriots Golfers Top Conference at Foxfire
With five golfers breaking 40 to round out the team’s scoring, the Pinecrest girls golf team came in first at the Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Foxfire Golf and Resort on Monday.
The Patriots’ team score of 109 topped Union Pines in second place with 142.
B.B. Rujiranan and Julia Herzberg each shot nine-hole rounds of 36 to share medalist honors, and Kaitlyn Kruczek shot a 37. Other Pinecrest scores included Kitson O’Neal and Megan Florini shot a 39.
Morgan Pettine led the Vikings with a 44 and Carolyn Coffey had a 46.
The teams play next week at Sanford Municipal.
Capodanno Claims First Volleyball Win
Winning in three sets, the Father Vincent Capodanno volleyball team defeated Sandhills Classical Christian at Sandhills Community College for its first win of the season Monday.
The Grunts travel to North Moore Wednesday.
