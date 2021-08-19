The first two matches of the season have shown Union Pines volleyball first-year coach Felicia Marks a lot about her team in such a short amount of time.
A second straight five-set match in two nights to open the season, the Vikings forced a winner-take-all fifth set against Cape Fear at home Wednesday, but mistakes for the final two points closed out the final set for the visitors.
Cape Fear’s second win of the season with scores of 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 13-25 and 15-13.
“We have some fight in us. We are not just going to roll over and let teams keep pounding points on us. That’s a positive I’ve learned,” Marks said. “I think we need to work on consistency a little bit, but it's the second game of the year, and I’m not too upset with it.”
Union Pines dropped to 1-1 on the season and will close out a busy first week at home again Thursday against Purnell Swett.
In the home loss, seniors led the way for the Vikings at the net against a talented group of hitters for the Colts, and play on the back line limited the Colts’ opportunities to score.
“I think our blocking started off really slow and we were able to make really quick adjustments in the second, third and fourth sets and get blocks up on their big hitters,” Marks said. “Defensively, (libero) Ali DeMasi is just all over the court. She’s going to get a touch on everything.”
Senior Emma Vacha had 17 kills and Gianna Silvestri had 10 for Union Pines. In the fifth set, Vacha powered the Vikings with four kills in the set, including a kill to make it a 13-12 Union Pines lead before the Colts ran off the next three points.
“Emma brings just energy and she’s smart,” Marks said. “If we need to get out of a rut or if we need a point and Emma gets the ball, she’s going to get us that point.”
Along with her attacks, Vacha added 15 digs and a pair of service aces.
Silvestri carried over her leadership at the net and added a team-high 23 digs in the match.
In the first set, Silvestri had three kills as the Vikings jumped ahead early by a 13-5 lead and closed out the set after Cape Fear stormed back to cut the lead to 22-21 late in the frame. The second set was one where Vacha left her impression early before Cape Fear used a late rally to put space between the sides.
A total of 11 ties in the third set occurred before the score reached 17 points for either side, but Cape Fear took advantage of a string of Union Pines miscues to go up 2-1 in the match.
For the second night in a row, Union Pines faced defeat going into the fourth set, and once again was able to hold off the visitors.
Union Pines led only briefly in the fifth set as the Colts, led by four kills from sophomore Olivia Melvin in the final set, finished the match.
Faith Driver had 20 assists and Gracelyn Hammes added eight assists and four aces in the match.
“She is key in our offense and we’ve got to have her every night,” Marks said of Driver. “When she steps up, we play well.”
Vikings Defeat Cougars on the Course
In nonconference match to open the season on the Pines Course at the Country Club of Whispering Pines, Union Pines’ girls golf team earned a 51-stroke victory over Southwestern Randolph Wednesday.
Sara Adams led the Viking with a nine-hole score of 42 as the only competitor to shoot under 50 in the match. Teammates Carolyn Coffey had a 50, Morgan Pettine had a 54 and Jaclyn Manzo had a 57 in the match for the Vikings. Union Pines posted a team score of 146 strokes.
Chatham Charter Edges Union Pines
Winning three singles matches and two of the doubles matches, visiting Chatham Charter collected a 5-4 nonconference girls tennis win over Union Pines Wednesday.
Union Pines’ Tyne Ross and Lily Slyman won both their singles matches and teamed up for an 8-6 win in doubles.
Union Pines plays at Lee County Tuesday.
Patriots Outlast Ashley in Five Sets
The Pinecrest volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a five-set win at home over Ashley Wednesday. The Patriots claimed the match with scores of 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, and 15-8.
Junior Sydney Karjala had a big night on the hardwood with 25 digs, 25 assists and six kills. Senior Emmie Modlin had 18 kills, 17 digs, and six blocks. Junior Karsen Corbett had six kills, five digs, four aces and three blocks.
Pinecrest plays against Jack Britt at home Thursday.
In other county volleyball action, North Moore won its first match of the season against Chatham Charter in four sets Tuesday. The Mustangs posted set scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 and 25-21.
The Mustangs play at home against Woods Charter Monday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.