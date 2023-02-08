Turning back a North Moore run to start the second half, the Cummings girls basketball team completed a 38-25 win in Robbins Tuesday night.
North Moore (6-11, 3-7 Mid-Carolina) trailed 17-11 at the half, and came out in the second half to cut the Cummings (6-12, 5-6 Mid-Carolina) lead to 17-14 in the first 1:30 of the third quarter.
The Cavaliers widened the margin back out to eight points, and never trailed by less than that spread in the fourth quarter.
Zee Young led the Mustangs with nine points, Hannah Early had six points and Calissa Clendenin added five points.
Young had a strong second half after two points in the first 16 minutes.
Loriselle Acevedo led Cummings with 11 points.
North Moore goes to Chatham Central to close out the regular season Friday.
Cummings’ Press Stifles Mustangs
With a full-court press that the North Moore boys basketball team was unable to figure out for much of the game, Cummings used the turnovers forced for quick buckets to jump out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. The gap widened in the second quarter for a 74-55 win for the Cavaliers on the road Tuesday.
The Mustangs (12-6, 5-4 Mid-Carolina) tied the game at 8-all in the first quarter before a 13-4 run by the Cavaliers to close the period. In the second quarter, Cummings (13-8, 9-2 Mid-Carolina) took control, holding North Moore to six points, and taking a 40-18 lead into halftime.
In the second half, North Moore kept the margin around 20 points for much of the remainder of the game.
Colby Pennington finished with 12 points for North Moore, and had 11 rebounds to go with that. Kamren Clark added 11 points, and Austin Patterson and Mikey Copeland each had six points.
For Cummings, Ja'kari Dobbins had 22 points and Johnniyus Sharpe added 20.
North Moore closes out the regular season at Chatham Central Friday.
Pinecrest Sweeps Bucks
Led by 18 points from senior Jakaya Scott, the Pinecrest girls basketball team picked up a 60-46 senior night win over Hoke County.
Scott scored 11 of her points in the first quarter, where the Patriots scored 21 points. She scored one of the two points Pinecrest posted in the second quarter.
Aiding her scoring effort was Zanodiya McNair with 13 points.
In the boys game, Pinecrest claimed a 65-62 overtime win over the Bucks.
Pinecrest goes to Union Pines Friday to close out the regular season.