Two momentum accomplishments occurred for the Union Pines girls soccer team on Monday in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs against Fike.
Senior Emily Bowbliss scored one goal late in the first half to mark her 100’s career goal, but the accomplishment more meaningful for the Vikings’ goal-scoring specialist was the 4-1 win to advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
“I was just happy. I wanted to win this game, but obviously it’s one game at a time,” Bowbliss said. “Scoring a goal helped me get through the stage I was going through and it just helped my confidence.”
Union Pines hosts Eastern Alamance on Wednesday in the second round.
Union Pines (14-0) scored three goals in the first half, all of which flowed through Bowbliss as she entered the match with 99 career goals. Instead of pressing the issue, she let the game flow through her play that has a way of disrupting opposing offenses.
“We were talking about everything this morning and we said to forget the season, forget goals, forget assists. I said, ‘everything comes down to the team now,’” Union Pines coach James Horwath said. “The bottom line was everybody’s got to contribute, everybody’s got to play their part. She has her 100th, she will probably realize it tonight, but right now that’s not what it’s all about.”
Five minutes into the match, senior Emma Ring was the benefactor of a Bowbliss pass to the top of the box for a goal that slowly rolled past the defense to the far corner of the goal.
In the 27th minute, Bowbliss got the goal she had wanted since collecting her 99th in the second half of the regular season finale last week against Western Harnett.
Sage Dougherty put a strike on goal that bounced off the crossbar that Bowbliss collected with her body and arched it over Fike’s goalkeeper to put Union Pines up 2-0.
“I was just going through a mental thing the last two weeks, especially playing like easier teams, it was getting in my head,” Bowbliss said. “When we’re playing these better teams, we’re going to see the field more open and we’re going to get better opportunities to be less selfish. There were some goals I could’ve shot at but I gave it up and got the assist.”
Four minutes later, senior Olivia Ivey scored from straightaway off a deflected pass from Bowbliss to push the Union Pines lead out to 3-0 at the half.
The playoff game came a few days short of two years since the Vikings found themselves in the win or go home situation. Bowbliss said a team meal on Sunday night gave the Vikings a chance to clear the air ahead of the five rounds of the playoffs that could possibly lie ahead.
“We all just sat down and got everything out. Anything we had to say, any critiques we had to make, we all got it out there and came ready to play today,” The UNC Wilmington signee said. “I just like the excitement of things. It’s one and done. When we keep winning, it just builds our confidence.”
Fike (7-3) scored its lone goal in the 49th minute when sophomore Lily Stegall found space enough to rip a shot over Union Pines goalkeeper Olivia Tart, making it a 3-1 game.
The Vikings responded four minutes later with a similar strike from junior Alexis Robbins off a pass from Bowbliss to push the score out to it’s final.
“I see them go about their business and they’re confident. That’s the difference between now and two years ago,” Horwath said of the team's return to the state playoffs. “If we play our game, I think we’re capable of beating anybody.”
Lone Goal Enough For Patriots
Posting its 15th shutout of the season was needed for the Pinecrest girls soccer team at home against Wake Forest in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs Monday.
While the Patriots locked in on the Cougars, it was an early goal from Keaton Clark eight minutes into the contest that was enough for a 1-0 win.
Pinecrest plays at home against Broughton on Wednesday.
Pinecrest Boys Run Away at Regionals
Three of the four golfers that finished under par in the NCHSAA 4A Midwest regional tournament hosted at Jamestown Park on Monday were members of the Pinecrest boys golf team as the Patriots claimed the team title by 18 strokes over R.J. Reynolds to seal a bid to the state championship.
Senior Jackson Van Paris was the medalist at the event with an 8-under-par, 64, and was followed up by junior Jackson Bode and senior Caden Bertagnole each had rounds of 4-under-par.
Senior Colin Dutton finished in a tie for ninth with his round of 71 and Holland Giles’ 75 put him in a tie for 15the place.
Pinecrest shot 15 under as a team and edged out R.J. Reynolds’ score of 3 over as a team.
In the boys 3A Mideast regional at Keith Hills, Union Pines finished fourth as a team with a total of 340.
Tommy Reinhardt had a round of 79 to finish in the top 10 and lock in a spot for the 3A state championship on Monday.
Landen Daughtery had a round of 82 to finish in a tie for 15th, Gage Hull shot a 97 to finish in 33rd and Konner Kinlaw shot a 98 to finish in a tie for 34th.
North Moore’s Will Morgan had a round of 98 in the 1A Midwest regional.
