Union Pines Maddie Wagner had one goal when she boarded the activity bus to make the short trip to rival Pinecrest Tuesday night for a Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup.
“If we didn’t win another game this season, this would be the one I would want to win,” Wagner said.
And she obviously wasn’t the only Viking thinking the same thing, fueled by two big innings, including a 15-run top of the seventh, the Vikings loaded back on the bus after one of the most lopsided wins in series history with a 24-2 victory.
Wagner started in the circle for the Vikings (6-5, 4-2 Sandhills), limiting the Patriots (3-7, 1-5 Sandhills) to six hits. She watched as her teammates rounded the bases like a racetrack for more than 30 minutes in the top of the seventh before she came in to close the door on the highly sought after win.
“It kind of calmed me down. I went and threw with another teammate to warm back up, but it kind of took a little weight off my shoulders,” Wagner said.
The Vikings have scored 10 or more runs in the last four games, all coming since interim coach Mike Jarman took over the program. The offensive prowess has been noticeable for Jarman since he took over, but the grit his team showed in the rivalry game came in flashes in practice Monday night.
“I put up the pitching machine, and it was inconsistent with where it was throwing, and that was good. They would swing and miss, and they would get so frustrated they would dig in and grit their team. They were determined they were going to hit the ball. This team is determined and talented. These kids can just flat out hit.”
Leading 9-2 entering the seventh, the Vikings batted around twice in the frame. RBI hits came from Alison DeMasi, Natalie Auman, Marissa Fuller, Trinity Whitt, Kileigh Cameron, DeMasi again, Nicole Norman, Whitt again, and a scattering of a few Pinecrest errors that led to runs along the way.
Union Pines had no trouble jumping on Pinecrest’s pitching late, and the Patriots were unable to adjust at the plate in the game.
“We didn’t have a ground ball out in the game. That’s an in-game adjustment. You’ve got to quit hitting the ball in the air, and start getting on the top half of the ball and hitting line drives and hard ground balls.”
Wagner struck out seven, including fanning all three outs in the seventh during the win.
“Maddie Wagner was outstanding at pitching,” Jarman said. “When she’s out there pounding away, she’s trying to get them out, and she’s working hard for her teammates. She’s dedicated to this team.”
She helped her own cause in the middle of a big offensive fifth inning for Union Pines when she smacked a line drive to the outfield to score a pair of runs with the bases loaded, making it a 9-1 lead after five complete innings.
“I just wanted to clear the bases. Having as many runs as you can when you’re on the mound pitching, it’s really helpful. You have room to make mistakes with more runs,” Wagner said.
Wagner, Fuller and DeMasi, the three seniors for the team accounted for six total RBIs in the win with two runs each. Their play has matched the leadership through a time of transition for the team.
“We all step up. With things that happened in the past, we are able to come together and keep the team together,” Wagner said. “We have each other’s backs. If someone has a rough day, someone else is there to pick them up. It keeps us all going, keeps our attitudes right.”
Fuller had a game-high five hits, Whitt added four hits, and Norman and Wagner each had three hits in the offensive onslaught.
On the other side, Pinecrest’s offensive output was limited to the first six batters in the lineup. Senior Karma Morrison drove home both runs, first with an RBI double in the bottom of the first, and then a solo home run in the sixth before the Vikings went on the offensive. The long ball was her third of the season, and she has recorded 10 extra-base hits in 10 games so far this season.
“She started the year really hot, and I was afraid she was going to get too aggressive. She’s very patient taking what the pitchers are giving her,” Register said. “I’ve never seen a kid hit the ball this hard for this long into a season. I’ve seen kids get hot, but we’re halfway through the season and she squares up everything she hits.”
Morrison’s two hits were matched by Maggie Drake’s two hits.
Pinecrest goes to Montgomery Central Thursday, and Union Pines plays at Lee County Friday.
Pinecrest Hands Jackets First League Loss
The two leaders nearing the midway points of the season in the Sandhills Athletic Conference baseball standings met in Sanford Tuesday for the first game of the series between Pinecrest and Lee County.
Scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning, Pinecrest claimed a 4-2 win over the Yellow Jackets, putting both teams in a tie for first in the conference.
Pinecrest (11-2, 4-1 Sandhills) had 11 hits in the game, but jumped on the Lee County bullpen when UNC commit Walker McDuffie stepped off the mound in the top of the seventh inning.
J.C. Woolard had three hits to lead Pinecrest, and two hits apiece came from Bryant Kimbrell, Connor Teppatti and Hunter Huneycutt.
Woolard, Teppatti, Colby Wallace and Noah Arnette each had an RBI in the win.
On the mound, Kimbrell started, pitching four-plus innings and striking out five. Arnette came on in relief to strike out three and allow one hit in three complete innings.
McDuffie struck out eight batters in 6 1/3 innings.
Pinecrest hosts Lee County Friday.
Queen, Pekala Record Hat Tricks in UP Soccer Win
The Union Pines girls soccer team won its third straight game with an 8-0 win at home over Hoke County Tuesday.
Sophomores Grace Queen and Taryn Pekala each scored three goals, and Riley Pittman added another goal. An own goal accounted for the other goal in the match.
Eva Reinhardt assisted on three goals, while Pekala, Queen, Abigail Robbins, and Brooke Going assisted on one goal each.
The Vikings go to Southern Lee Friday.
Raiders Pounce On Vikings Early in Conference Win
Caught in a pitchers’ duel, the Union Pines baseball team was unable to push runs across in a 5-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference loss at Richmond Tuesday.
The teams combined for seven total hits, but a pair of runs for the Raiders in the bottom of the first inning.
Union Pines (6-7, 2-3 Sandhills) scored its lone run in the top of the seventh thanks to a Ryan Wallace RBI. Mayson Dear, Austin Mooring and Hunter Meeds each had a hit.
Wallace allowed four hits and struck out two batters in his six innings on the mound. His counterpart, Cameron Seagraves, struck out nine batters.
Union Pines hosts Richmond Friday.
Union Pines Sneaks Past Lee County
Winning four singles matches, the Union Pines boys tennis team was able to control a 5-4 win over Lee County on the road Tuesday.
Jackson Carmichael, Joey Tortora, Cam Deibel and Micah Wortham all won their singles matches. Carmichael and Tortora won in No. 2 doubles to claim the match.
Union Pines hosts Scotland Thursday.
Union Pines Lacrosse Tops Cape Fear
The Union Pines girls lacrosse team earned a 25-0 road win at Cape Fear Monday night.
Union Pines scorers in the game included Addison Volitis with five, Madison Aldridge and Janie Spicer with four each, Arianna Cline with three, and Madeleine Hefner, Claire Weld and Alissa Whitlock each with two goals.
Mylee Scruggs, Alex Lynch Caroline Carver each scored one goal.
Spicer assisted on five scores.
The Vikings play at Willow Spring Wednesday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.