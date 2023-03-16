Falling behind at halftime, the Union Pines girls lacrosse team was unable to mount a comeback in a 13-10 non-conference contest at home against Athens Drive Wednesday night.
The visitors outscored the Vikings (3-3) by a 9-6 score in the first half, and both teams scored four goals each in the second half.
For the Union Pines offense, Addison Volitis scored four goals, Arianna Cline had three and Janie Spicer added two. Volitis assisted on two goals.
Spicer had four groundballs and won six draws.
Izzy Bonillo had nine saves.
Union Pines goes to Corinth Holders Friday.
Vikings Hold Off Eagles on the Road
Holding onto a six-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Union Pines baseball team watched as its lead shrunk on the road to Western Harnett, but the Vikings were able to pull out a win.
Holding Western Harnett to four runs in their last at-bat, Union Pines claimed an 8-6 win on the road for its second straight victory.
The Vikings (3-4) scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning, and added two more in the top of the seventh.
Austin Mooring had two hits at the plate, and pitched six innings and struck out four batters.
Gavin Patterrson had three hits and an RBI. Jacob Williams drove in a pair of runs. Other Vikings with one RBI in the win were Grey Withrow, Chandler Ring and Grey Booker.
The Vikings close out the week at home against Northwood Thursday.
Mustangs Rout Graham at home
The North Moore softball team scored in every inning to pick up an 18-5 win at home over Graham on Wednesday.
North Moore (2-2, 1-1 Mid-Carolina) scored seven runs in the bottom of the third, after tallying eight runs after the first two innings.
Ella Fields got the start in the circle and struck out six batters in five innings.
At the plate, Hannah Hunt, Calissa Clendenin and Hailey Robinson each had three RBIs. Fields and Clendenin each had four hits, and Fields drove home two runs.
Tate Allred and Sydney Russell each had two RBIs as well.
North Moore plays at Bartlett Yancey Friday.
Vikings Drop First Conference Tennis Match
The Union Pines boys tennis team was defeated, 6-3, on the road against Richmond Wednesday evening.
The Raiders won all three doubles matches to clinch the Sandhills Athletic Conference match.
Aaron Scodius, Jackson Carmichael and Micah Wortham won singles matches for the Vikings.
Union Pines goes to Pinecrest Tuesday.
Timberwolves Bite Patriots
Scoring in every inning except the top of the fifth, the Montgomery Central softball team earned a 14-3 road win over Pinecrest in five innings Wednesday night.
The Timberwolves tallied 19 hits, while Pinecrest (2-4) had five hits.