Romine.png

Christian Romine pitched a perfect game in three innings on Opening Day in a 14-0 win for the 12-and-under Bears.

 Contributed photo

Christian Romine was perfect on the mound on Opening Day of the Moore County Parks and Recreation baseball season Tuesday to lead the Bears past Buggy Town Cafe in a 14-0 victory. Romaine struck out nine batters on 44 pitches in three innings. More than 63 percent of his pitches were strikes

As the game went on, so did his accuracy, throwing 17 pitches in the first inning, 16 pitches in the second and 11 pitches in the third.

Romine, a sixth-grader at New Century Middle School, also went 2-for-2 at the plate, hitting a triple in the second and a home run in the third.

